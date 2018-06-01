Leftist disinformation causes Samantha Bee meltdown

And Keith Olberman, he can do the same thing publicly (but not on the job), and doesn’t even need to apologize to get rehired by the world’s largest sports broadcasting network.



But it’s OK because look at what Donald Trump not is, but has been propagandized into, and he’s supposedly so bad that we create a new morality, which is actually amorality.



Now it’s OK to find the most vile things to say about him, his family, his supporters, and all Republicans and those who have voted for Republicans.



For those indoctrinated by the Leftist propagandists, media hyping of everything Donald Trump says and does as evil being perpetrated against them triggers the hatred with which they’ve been indoctrinated.



I’ve worked at jobs and gone through 64 years of life respecting people who I occasionally have to deal with that are “petty, rude, disrespectful and childish” as someone recently described Mr. Trump to me in a Facebook reply.



Being the same way in return is obviously not a good way to respond to it, but is the ultimate result from having been filled with lying campaign propaganda that became reality to them.



While Bee’s broadcasts will continue, the Full Frontal episode in question has been scrubbed from the Internet, and as of Thursday, two of her sponsors, Auto Trader and State Farm Insurance, have pulled their advertisements from the show.



It appears, however, that viewers’ appetite for such anti-Trumpism are waning. Nielson ratings for her show have been dropping: “In terms of total viewers, ‘Full Frontal’ is down 29 percent year over year….Some of Bee’s decline can be explained by timing: She had a lot of buzz when the show first began — this is now Season 3. And the further we get into Donald Trump’s presidency, the less liberals are turning to dissenting TV programs to find an ally.”