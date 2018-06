“For those indoctrinated by the Leftist propagandists, media hyping of everything Donald Trump says and does as evil being perpetrated against them triggers the hatred with which they’ve been indoctrinated..”

Leftist disinformation causes Samantha Bee meltdown



Amazing how the Leftist talking heads are determined to outdo their propagandized portrayal of Donald Trump. Example 1, Samantha Bee: “The fracas started when Bee lambasted President Donald Trump about reports of more than 1,500 missing migrant children allegedly lost by Customs and Border Protection. The host went on to accuse Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to the president and has positioned herself as a leading voice of feminism in the administration, of inaction.”



Bee continued her tirade, which had its basis in Leftist disinformation about current immigration policies, with profanity and vulgarity in her description of Ivanka Trump. By attacking Ivanka Trump, Samantha Bee, a comedian on TBS, whose bigotry against non-Leftists poses as humor, showed us that purposely using vulgar speech on the job to express her heartfelt bigotry toward those with whom she politically disagrees and hates is OK by her employer as long as she apologizes afterward, since it’s not a Leftist she is demeaning.

And Keith Olberman, he can do the same thing publicly (but not on the job), and doesn’t even need to apologize to get rehired by the world’s largest sports broadcasting network.



But it’s OK because look at what Donald Trump not is, but has been propagandized into, and he’s supposedly so bad that we create a new morality, which is actually amorality.



Now it’s OK to find the most vile things to say about him, his family, his supporters, and all Republicans and those who have voted for Republicans.



For those indoctrinated by the Leftist propagandists, media hyping of everything Donald Trump says and does as evil being perpetrated against them triggers the hatred with which they’ve been indoctrinated.



I’ve worked at jobs and gone through 64 years of life respecting people who I occasionally have to deal with that are “petty, rude, disrespectful and childish” as someone recently described Mr. Trump to me in a Facebook reply.



Being the same way in return is obviously not a good way to respond to it, but is the ultimate result from having been filled with lying campaign propaganda that became reality to them.



While Bee’s broadcasts will continue, the Full Frontal episode in question has been scrubbed from the Internet, and as of Thursday, two of her sponsors, Auto Trader and State Farm Insurance, have pulled their advertisements from the show.



It appears, however, that viewers’ appetite for such anti-Trumpism are waning. Nielson ratings for her show have been dropping: “In terms of total viewers, ‘Full Frontal’ is down 29 percent year over year….Some of Bee’s decline can be explained by timing: She had a lot of buzz when the show first began — this is now Season 3. And the further we get into Donald Trump’s presidency, the less liberals are turning to dissenting TV programs to find an ally.”

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Rolf Yungclas is a recently retired newspaper editor from southwest Kansas who has been speaking out on the issues of the day in newspapers and online for over 15 years

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering