How many crimes it will take to help Democrats in California realize that their leaders care more about power than people

Lessons Gleaned from Gavin Newsom’s Protection of MS-13



Last week, a purposeful distortion of President Donald Trump’s words by the Lieutenant Governor of California went beyond mere grandstanding to gain political clout during the state’s primary campaign season. The tweet last week by Democrat Gavin Newsom that falsely accused President Trump of referring to Mexican immigrants as “animals” reveals that the candidate for Governor is either stupid or duplicitous or both. The tweet was an obvious contortion of President Trump’s remarks when the president referred to the violent Salvadoran criminal gang commonly called MS-13 as “animals.” Read: Gavin Newsom’s Gaffe, Media Moguls and Misinformation

Not only is Gavin Newsom suspect of slander for his statements, the jury may still be out on whether he is operating with a complete brain Not only is Gavin Newsom suspect of slander for his statements, the jury may still be out on whether he is operating with a complete brain. Last Friday, after the distortions had been picked up by the MSM, Geraldo Rivera, on “Fox & Friends” stated that “any person with half a brain, reading the full paragraph… can see what he (Trump) was trying to convey…” that the president was referring to the criminal MS-13, Central American gang when using the word “animals.” Applying this standard to Democrat Gavin Newsom, intelligent people wonder whether Gavin Newsom even has half of a brain. Yet, if one can give Gavin Newsom credit for having at least half a brain, his stance in this exchange still demonstrates the rising Democrat leader in California as appearing supportive of the violent Salvadoran criminal gang formally known as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13). Certainly, the primary “leader” of the sanctuary state, Governor Jerry Brown, has allowed the gang to do untold harm to the citizens of California under state sanctuary mandates.The most glaring display of such protection in sanctuary California came in December of last year when Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the illegal Mexican immigrant who shot and killed Kathryn Steinle, was acquitted in his murder trial. President Trump reacted in an indignant manner with his unvarnished tweets, and the White released the statement: “Had San Francisco enforced our nation’s immigration laws, the Steinle family would be celebrating this holiday with all of their loved ones.”The astonishing sanctuary-esque protection established in this case was that the trial judge prohibited discussion of Zarate’s immigration status, and any reference to the fact that he was deported to Mexico five times, but kept returning to repeat his criminal activity in the U.S. until the shooting in 2015. The judge’s prohibitions are now standard procedure for the courts in California under Brown and Newsom.

Such sanctuary justice is representative of the “progressive” protection California offers to non-citizens and illegal immigrants, while citizens can be raped, robbed, and killed More astonishing is that Zarate was not even convicted of the crime of involuntary manslaughter. Under California state law, involuntary manslaughter commonly refers to “unintentional homicides that occur during the commission of non-felony crimes or reckless conduct during lawful activities.” Even though the defense for Zarate made the case that he found a gun, and in playing with it he accidentally fired it, and the bullet ricocheted off the concrete pier walkway and struck innocent Kate Steinle. They referred to it as an “accident.” The jury only found Zarate guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Such sanctuary justice is representative of the “progressive” protection California offers to non-citizens and illegal immigrants, while citizens can be raped, robbed, and killed with little genuine concern from Gavin Newsom and the “good-ole” Democrat politicians controlling the state. Newsom is currently the leading Democrat running for the position of Governor of California during the primaries, and likely hoping to energize or mesmerize rank and file Democrats who usually zero in on the “D” behind someone’s name on the ballot when they vote. Whether Newsom was looking for a little political traction at the expense of the POTUS, his deliberate distortion reveals a serious flaw in his logic, which gets back to how much of a brain he really possesses. However, if one gives Newsom the benefit of the doubt, and assume he has a brain, it would mean that he knew what President Trump actually meant, and was trying to be clever and capture words in a “gotcha” moment. But, if one assumes he is this clever, it means he was actually equating Trump’s depiction of bloodthirsty criminals as animals with the way slave owners dehumanized people. While it is understood that slave owners did dehumanize human beings just by owning them, the Left’s depiction of the GOP leaders as slave owners and Nazis is an exhausted political methodology. But, if one seriously pursues this train of thought, one should realize the comparison is used to foment emotional reaction in not so intelligent folks who would tend to believe illogical narratives. For Newsom to know Trump was referring to criminals, and yet claim he was referring to all illegal immigrants, is a deliberate distortion of the original point.

Continued below... Obama’s ICE, 36,007 convicted immigrant criminals were released from their detention So, how wrong is it for anyone to dehumanize criminals? On the other hand, would it be right to provide aid and support for criminals? In truth, it is criminals who dehumanize themselves by the viciousness of their crimes against civil society anywhere. Certainly, with the types of crimes committed by MS-13, the gang seems qualified to be labeled as animals. Yet, such criminal gangs are protected by the Democrat mandates of the sanctuary state. Democrats like Newsom do not support law and order, otherwise, they would obey the Constitution. Without law and order, chaos prevails. In the absence of adherence to law and order, the established foundations of government break down, and the structures and the systems established for governance of a people can collapse. It seems that the current leadership of the “Democratic” Party, politicians like Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom, have the intent to destroy the Constitution in the name of “Progressivism.” Democrat leaders appear to support the law, but in essence, their current political activities promote a general lack of respect for the law and outright lawlessness. A prime example of this diminishment of the value of law grew from former president Barack Obama. Many of the crimes Obama orchestrated are just being uncovered now. One crime currently in the news is the discovery that Obama’s FBI spied on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Additionally, during his presidency, Obama granted clemency to nearly 2,000 convicted federal criminals. According to records, Obama had issued more commutations than the combined number of commutations of the past 13 presidents. Also, lest anyone forget, in 2014, a series of articles from Breitbart News indicated that under Obama’s ICE, 36,007 convicted immigrant criminals were released from their detention. A report at the time from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that serious crimes led to 87,818 convictions of these released criminal immigrants. The criminal activity included 193 homicide convictions, 16,070 drunk or drugged driving convictions, 9,187 dangerous drug convictions, 426 sexual assault convictions, 303 kidnapping convictions, 193 homicide convictions, 1,317 domestic violence convictions, and 1,075 aggravated assault convictions.

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for

a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years.

Now semi-retired, he is an adjunct faculty member at West Valley College in California. He currently writes articles on history and American freedom​, but has written online articles as a hobby and as a ghostwriter since 2001.

Formerly a contributor for the Communities at the Washington Times​ and ​Communities Digital News​,​​ his more re​cent ​articles ​appear in ​Canada Free Press and Fairfax Free Citizen. ​​Jamison is founder of “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets​ Network​ and the Citizen Sentinels Network,​ both volunteer groups for ​grassroots citizen-journalists ​and activists ​intent on​ promoting and​ preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms ​rooted​ in the founding documents​,​ with specific efforts to identify and support citizen-candidates whose deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians.​