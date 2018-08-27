Lest We Forget What This Is Really All About

Back on the 16th of this month, I was anxiously awaiting the arrival of our paper and any evidence of the planned, nationwide journalistic attack that was supposed to have been waged against our president that day. The most I could see was a column they had picked up from the Times’ Kathleen Parker. And it was just more of her pitiful anti-Trump tantrum. The spirit of liberal writers like her and Maureen Dowd reminds me of swearing contests I used to take part in behind my uncle’s barn when I was in elementary school.

The idea, of course, was to say something that would shock your competition. And that’s where liberal commentary is pretty much parked these days. It is all meaningless schlock for shock. The left, ‘libs’, democrats - call them what you will - are simply in the middle of a fit they are throwing in order to get on with the business of being good followers. The primary tool of leftist politics - whether it’s on the street or in the Capitol Building - is just finding stuff to hurl - baseless accusations morphing into a mob mentality. ‘Nonconformity’, to a liberal is wearing your ballcap backwards. Anything touching true originality or individual thinking scares the heck out of your rank and file leftist who is all about being a star member of the mob. The left - from Stalin, to Mao, to Hitler, to Barack and Hillary - is all about rioting, without a thought of long-term consequences.

Sometime back, a team was put together to somehow retrofit Donald Trump into a plot with the Russians to keep Hillary from becoming president. Since then we have discovered that Hillary even helped to finance the creation of the bulk of ‘evidence’ that could photoshop Donald Trump into that plot. Nothing has been done to Hillary or the DNC or James Comey or anyone else, regarding the invention of that ‘evidence’ that today remains entirely a lie. Over the past fifteen months at least four lives have been touched and ruined by the investigation that President Trump has rightly always called a ‘witchhunt’. And nothing has brought anybody any closer to confirming the stupid notion that our President was ‘colluding’ (I didn’t want to use that word) with the Russians and/or that such collusion (there it is again, sorry) had anything to do with Hillary losing twice. However, now complete and total immunity has been promised to a Trump CFO in exchange for his hopefully saying anything about some hush money that might have been paid to a prostitute - information that they hope will put Donald Trump out of the White House and maybe even behind bars. And so there is the extent of - the completely defining moment, if you will - showing what this fifteen month total waste of our time and money has been all about: The left simply wants Donald Trump gone. They don’t give a damn about the Russians interfering with our election. Of course not.

The Clintons and Obama have left enough damning evidence behind them to put them in prison and probably to lay them out on lethal injection tables for several lifetimes. But Donald Trump is guilty of having had the audacity to begin to lead this nation out of the cesspool it has been in for decades. He has spotlighted the demonic partnership that exists between professional politicians and big-money liberal media/entertainment. The people at the top - who have no intention of losing what they have - don’t care how stupid or dishonest anyone looks after the job is done : he must be destroyed. AT ANY COST, DONALD TRUMP MUST BE STOPPED. And THAT is what this whole CIRCUS has been about, from the start!