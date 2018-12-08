Another French aristocrat ignores the middle class. Will he survive?

Let Them Eat Cake



“Global warming is the biggest scam in history. I am amazed, appalled and highly offended by it.” —John Coleman, meteorologist and founder of The Weather Channel Paris is experiencing major riots they haven’t seen in fifty years. Protesters say this is the start of a revolution which will eclipse the rioting that occurred in 1968 when France was near civil war. Citizens are protesting a gas tax increase designed to discourage the purchase of vehicles that contribute to climate change. Diesel, the most popular fuel in France is currently $6.35 per gallon after a previous 20% hike and is expected to go to $6.60 per gallon on January 1st. As of late, the protests have widened to include high taxes in general, immigration, and a lowering of the standard of living. Socialist policies are beginning to destroy France. The straw on the camel’s back has climate change written on it and it’s nearing the breaking point.

Socialism and climate change have become synonymous, with either one dependent on the other Once again, France, to its possible demise, has forgotten the middle class. Per the orders of globalists, France has bet its future that man-made climate change is real and controllable by science. In order for this to work, the citizenry is being sold that they must give up temporarily what standard of living their market socialism brought them, to ascend the ladder of social development that only a global socialist scheme can give them. France has already lost much of their national identity with their uncontrolled immigration. A loss of national sovereignty should not be a giant step. The French don’t mind the giveth, but they despise the taketh away. The globalist water boy, President Macron, is now at 20% approval after only 18 months in office. The protesters are demanding his resignation. Socialism and climate change have become synonymous, with either one dependent on the other. Unless we give up our sovereignty to some unknown figures in a dark corner of the globe, world doom. The U.S. was on that road until Trump became president. President Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement in June, 2017. Thank you, Mr. President. There is much misinformation and controversy concerning climate change. As I see it there are two positions one can choose to believe. (1) Climate change is largely man-made and must be reversed or the planet is doomed. (2) The climate has been changing for millennia, it is a normal process, adapt or die. Man-made climate change is a scam and a myth promoted by politicians to increase or expand government power. This position has two forces at work…one is that the UN is using global warming as a scare tactic to promote a New World Order. The other is the Chinese are promoting and financing the myth in order to weaken the West and destroy or greatly reduce the West’s manufacturing ability, thereby weakening Europe and hopefully, the United States.

To say that man-made global warming or climate change is settled science is irresponsible and dangerous The climate has indeed been changing for millions of years in every direction. It is a normal process. Humans, being relative new-comers to the planet only have a few hundred years of data, a small sample indeed. Currently, there is no firm scientific proof that greenhouse gases from man’s activity is causing a warming of the planet. In fact, man-made carbon dioxide emissions accounts for less than .00022 of the total that is naturally emitted from the earth. During the 16th through the 19th centuries there was a well documented Little Ice Age, a period of cooling. We’ve all heard of the terrible winter Washington’s troops experienced in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania during the winter of 1777 - 1778. The Little Ice Age ended in the early 19th century and now many scientists believe we are entering another period of global cooling due to a normal 300 year cycle. The issue of Global Warming, if you notice, periodically changes to Climate Change, an indication of the vast unsettled controversy on the subject. To say that man-made global warming or climate change is settled science is irresponsible and dangerous. Because politics has entered the conversation, virtually nothing said in defense of man-made climate change is reliable. Proponents of climate change call scoffers climate deniers. That is simply not true. No one denies that our climate changes. So-called deniers just do not believe we are the main reason for the change, or that we can do anything significant about it. It has gotten to a point where scientists who seek funding to study climate change or global warming must adhere to the globalist theory or risk being sent on their way. As a result, a multitude of scientists are probably secret deniers, but they keep their well-financed mouths shut. Climate change, as expressed by liberal politicians, is a scam, to scare the public into accepting a vast government expansion to supposedly stop the annihilation of mankind. This is an historically well-used tactic called the Hegelian Dialectic. It uses fear as a motivator to bring public support where it is needed, a very Marxist method of implementing a vision….Biden’s “They’ll put you back in chains,” Al Gore’s “Humanity may have only 10 years left to save the planet from turning into a frying pan.” Bush’s “Iraq has weapons of mass destruction,”...all designed to scare and frighten. It’s the manufacturing of a crisis to achieve the people’s demand for a solution, in many cases, already underway.

China, the world’s leading polluter, is now leading the climate change effort. Why? It is certainly not an environment decision. It is a business one The United Nations is using the same tactic of fear to get nations to give up their sovereignty in favor of the UN because, as they would proclaim, no one country can solve this vast climate predicament. It can only be handled by a global government structure. In other words, they want to create a socialist oligarchical New World Order. If socialism killed a 100 million people in the twentieth century, a global socialist scheme could conceivably kill a billion people in this century. Whether current global warming or climate change is true or not, the tactic of fear works, especially for the intellectually lazy. It has been used for millennia and almost always results in unchecked growth in government at the expense of liberty and freedom. China, the world’s leading polluter, is now leading the climate change effort. Why? It is certainly not an environment decision. It is a business one. China has invested much in renewable energy, solar, wind and the like. It sees the West committed to spending trillions on an attempt to alter the climate. And as long as Europe wishes to play God, China is more than willing to sell them the means to do so, or at least try. Communism cannot compete with capitalism so China must resort to stealing and subterfuge. The result, China hopes, would be a West that has greatly reduced or destroyed their economic wealth and manufacturing prowess, making China that much stronger.

Political climate change is certainly evident in France What to do. What to do. The answer just might be to use what common sense there is left in the world and apply it. We know that climate change does occur…OK, adapt and continue to find cleaner sources of energy without turning off the lights. We can reasonably assume that controlling the climate to any great degree is probably near impossible…don’t bother. We know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely…be aware. So, will the climate eventually change, yes. Should we spend trillions of dollars that will more than likely put many countries in a financial hole so deep they can never climb out to little or no effect? Of course not. President Trump is proving in the United States you can have your cake and eat it if you obey basic economics. So, Relax, have a piece of cake and pass the crow to Macron.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).