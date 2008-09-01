Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose – the more things change, the more they remain the same. The Democrats, “this party of treason,” are at it again, some things never change.

Through this inscription I wish to enter my dying protest against what is called the Democratic party I have watched it closely since the days of Jackson and know that all the misfortunes of our nation has come to it through this so-called party therefore beware of this party of treason.— Nathaniel Grigsby, Civil War vet (1811-1890) – the above was engraved on his tombstone at his request.

The title of this article is the new Democratic slogan: “Let us destroy America, or we will destroy America!” That is, unless We the People allow the Democrats to allow open borders, sanctuary cities, higher taxes, government-run health care, suicidal foreign trade deals, feckless economics, and an essentially destructive anti-American agenda, then they will sic “The Democrat Mob” on America.

Or, as Hillary Clinton might say, “Give us back our power and we will start acting like civilized human beings again. If you don’t give us back our power we will destroy America. Your call.” Eric Holder might add, “And we will kick you, and kick you, and kick you.”

This is why the upcoming elections are so important, so very important. The Democrats must not, must not, be allowed to gain power again – at least for the foreseeable future. Some of the Democrats currently running for office are wolves in sheep’s clothing pretending to be moderate, even pro-Trump. DON’T YOU BELIEVE IT, not for a second – once they get to DC they will become Schumer/Pelosi drones, count on it.

The Democrats have gone radically far left, and their tactics are straight out of the Saul Alinsky playbook. Alinsky was mentored by Al Capone enforcer Frank Nitti, and there was one mob specialty that Alinsky took to like a fish to water – extortion.

Extortion is the obtaining of something (e.g. money, property, power) through coercion using threats or violence. Alinsky’s most famous/infamous book, “Rules for Radicals,” is basically an in-depth treatise on how to extort your way to political power. And that is exactly what the Democrats are currently attempting to do – extort their way back to political power. “You put us back in power, or else we will tear down America!”

The thing is, you have to be as crazy as they are in order to want Democrats back in power. You would have to dislike more and better jobs, higher wages, lower taxes, safer streets, and more money in your wallet. In order to support Democrats, you would have to prefer crime in the streets, higher taxes, fewer jobs, and less money in your wallet – if that’s your cup of tea have at it, it’s a free country (sort of, for the time being).

As for myself I know which way I will be voting this November, and it d—n sure won’t be Democrat.