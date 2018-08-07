LGBT Bar Association Bigotry

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National LGBT Bar Association, a national association of lawyers, an affiliate of the American Bar Association, recently announced a campaign that encourages attorneys across the nation to pledge not to provide pro bono services to Liberty Counsel and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

The Commit to Inclusion Campaign pledge states: “We, the undersigned members of the legal community, wish to publicly object to the anti-LGBT legal groups which operate within the United States legal system, including groups operating as ADF and Liberty Counsel. We commit to inclusion by ensuring that our personal pro bono and volunteer capacity and personal financial resources will not be used to support the work of ADF and Liberty Counsel.”

The National LGBT Bar Association has an annual conference to bring together legal professionals in the LGBT community. BMW and Walmart are two of the top sponsors of this conference.

“It is shameful that an association of lawyers wants to shut the courthouse doors to millions of Americans who believe in natural marriage and who oppose the anti-religious freedom agenda of some LGBT activists,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “The courthouse should be open to all, no matter your beliefs. The LGBT Bar Association is upset because Liberty Counsel and ADF are winning many important cases all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court. They might as well extend their so-called boycott to the justices on the High Court. Their boycott is that ridiculous,” said Staver.