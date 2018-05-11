Real America is currently trying to reclaim precious ground that we have lost through our negligence in forgetting that our wars were fought in order to sustain truth in the face of advancing lies that absolutely rob us of our freedom

Lie Me A River



We could get into a big, living room brawl about “Why do there have to be wars?!” And we used to, you know, when we were kids who didn’t know any history. And in the 60s-70s that argument was finally allowed to progress to the extent that it did - largely because the music industry showed the rest of the business world how much money could be made from the products of the unprecedented perfect storms created by 20th century sheltered naïveté.

‘Deal’ with Iran is a pact behind which the biggest liars on Earth may hide as they prepare for our destruction Prior to that, a massively blessed America knew, firsthand, ” ... the cost of freedom - buried in the ground.” And it had NOTHING to do with a ‘peace symbol’ made into belt buckles or silkscreened on T-shirts. Cool “peace and love” music and shoving daisies into gun barrels never gave pause to the agendas of Hitler, Stalin or Mao. And self-seeking traitors promoting and lionizing a nuclear pact with rabid wolves like Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and company is as flimsy as the maniac Nikolas Cruz’s assurance to his keepers that they held the only key to his gun safe. It has to make any sane person gasp, “And you actually BELIEVED THAT?! AND YOU ARE HOW OLD?!” There was another really popular saying on T-shirts/belt buckles and bumper stickers back in the late 60s-early 70s: “War Is Not Healthy For Children And Other Living Things”. Most everybody will at least give assent to that simple truth. But this writer will challenge how effective such statements are in deterring the assaults of people like the above-mentioned butchers who are intent on being the monsters that they are. Okay, now many are upset because the largest voice in America and the world - people who see ‘the truth’ as a rubber concept that can be molded to fit any need (specifically the liberal TV/news and entertainment industry) - has said that the ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ was the best insurance policy against an atomic war with the Middle East. (Tell that to Israel. As I type this, Golan Heights is being rocketed by these maniacs.). And what the big leftist media outfits have not told you is that the ‘Deal’ with Iran is a pact behind which the biggest liars on Earth may hide as they prepare for our destruction.

Islamic doctrine of ‘taqiyya’ To look at all this from a different angle, back when he was first running for office one freshly minted (with his bought-and-paid-for and much more marketable name) ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ was pumping the crowd with how he would build a wall at our southern border and demand a tighter rein on immigration control. This is the same guy who would later, with the same flashy smile, recite the “America builds bridges - not walls” LIE in order to use the needy, voting bodies of mostly nomadic parasites to help tear apart the machinery of Constitutional America. It is all a bunch of words - again, often falsehoods - for the sake of bucks or ballots. Period. Most all of my good readers are familiar with the islamic doctrine of ‘taqiyya’ (pronounced like ‘tequila’ - only with no ‘L’). Basically it permits Muslims to lie in order to gain the upper hand over an enemy - and all non-Muslims are the “enemy” to all Muslims who know what they believe. So, you see, when Muslims are talking to non-Muslims, they don’t owe them any sort of integrity or reliability. If you are working for Allah you have carte blanche with your deception/falsehoods in taking down the enemy (any unbeliever) for the cause of islam. If you might be a Muslim, but have never heard of that - that is not unusual - go look it up. It is Allah-ordained deception! Bottom line! But I have to add that lying certainly isn’t exclusive to islam; it has become an international pastime, maybe even qualifying as an Olympic sport.

Continued below... John Kerry, the ‘Tokyo Rose’ of the Vietnamese conflict So (pack a lunch and follow me here) when you have an American president, one who says that the most beautiful sound in the world to him is the ‘adhan’ ([pronounced: ah-dahmn’] - which is the Muslim call to prayer), and John Kerry, the ‘Tokyo Rose’ of the Vietnamese conflict, working with the top, most unashamed and boldfaced liars (Ayatollah & Company) of ‘Prevarication Acres’ (which is Iran, living right down the street from the Israel they want to destroy), working in conjunction with all of leftist, anti-American politicians, who are all underscored, enabled, empowered and working in conjunction with the loudest voice of a lying devil on the face of this earth, liberal media/entertainment, telling you that the Iran Nuclear Deal is the safest and best thing for Americans, it again has to make any sane person gasp, “And you actually BELIEVED THAT?! AND YOU ARE HOW OLD?!” (Whew!) Today as I watched all the bearded and robed weirdos in Iran doing what they do best - clenching their fists, gnashing their teeth, beating their chests and screaming in indignation and outrage, “DEATH TO AMERICA!!” - as they burned pictures of American flags, I of course thought to myself, “Man, these guys only want the best for us. And we really screwed ourselves when we bowed out of this deal!” Which is the normal response to such spectacles, right? And I of course reflected on the words of an eminent journalist who declared that President Trump is “immature” and the Iranians are the “only adults” in this situation. Yikes.

‘The Great Satan’ and its infidel president And then I think about the UNPRECEDENTED HATRED - demonstrated by all of the above and especially heralded and promoted by that same liberal media/entertainment industry - toward our President, Donald J Trump. It has to make me ask, in all sincerity, “If the very dregs of humanity feel this way about a man who has worked his butt off in achieving his every pre-inaugural promise, would anyone in their right mind join them in that rancor?” And then I thought to myself, “Well, sure, there is the guy, 9/11 mastermind, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed (see this braintrust’s portrait below), who is seeking to help Democrats oppose Trump CIA nominee Gina Haspel. I mean, the New York Times appears to want all of us to be waiting on the edges of our chairs for his bottom line to come out in further exposing the dark workings of ‘The Great Satan’ (a pet name islam has for America) and its infidel president. I’m sure he can tip the scale in trying to figure out which way is up for 21st century America’s inquiring minds.” And then maybe he can help ‘Special Persecutor’ Mueller link it all to Russian intervention.

Continued below... This is the nuttiest thing I’ve ever written, I admit. I’m sure it might warrant maybe at most a D+ in any beginner writing class. But that is right where America is at this moment: walking through a nuthouse of talking heads who are trying to silence the GLARING truths that they refuse to acknowledge. Is there a graceful way of describing this nonsense? Liars working with and for other liars to spin lies into the gold of ‘truth’. If only they can spin hard and fast enough - and they are working 24/7 to do that. Our president has backed us out of a lot of deals that were no ‘deals’ for America or her real friends. They would ultimately result in our bankruptcy and destruction. And because he is keeping his promises that involve really making America great again, it becomes increasingly obvious that the people who hate our nation and/or those who want to use our nation as a springboard for their own oligarchy are absolutely out to convince the rest of us that we should despise, impeach and remove the one who is their most formidable roadblock. And yet indeed, he is this perilous hour’s greatest champion. And therein is the only real battle. Real America is currently trying to reclaim precious ground that we have lost through our negligence in forgetting that our wars were fought in order to sustain truth in the face of advancing lies that absolutely rob us of our freedom. Jesus said, “You will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” Right now the devil is furiously working at obscuring the truth. “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)

Dave Merrick, Davemerrick.us is an internationally known and published artist whose works reach into the greatest diversity of audiences. Known primarily for his astoundingly lifelike portraiture, Merrick’s drawings and paintings grace the walls of an impressive array of well-known corporate and private clientele. Many of his published wildlife pieces have become some of America’s most popular animal imagery.

He has more original work in the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame than any other artist. His wildlife and Southwestern-theme work is distributed internationally through Joan Cawley Galleries of Scottsdale AZ.