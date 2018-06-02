The next time someone tells you they are offended, tell them to lighten up. Hopefully they won't report you.

Lighten Up, America It’s Not Your Fault



The United States and other Western nations have been assaulted with Political Correctness (PC), the repudiation of saying what you think. It seems to have come from nowhere and on the surface it appears to protect minorities or the disadvantaged from being marginalized. In reality, it is designed to create dissatisfaction with the status quo, culturally, politically, socially, and economically, while creating victimology and deep division among people and groups. It is a loss of proportion, an absence of humor and the freedom to laugh at oneself. It pits good people against each other. PC is not a new phenomena. It is at least 100 years old and finds its genesis in Marxist theology during World War I.

The purveyors of Marxist thought originally sold Communism as an economic solution. It first spread in Russia, a backward, feudal society with little to lose. When it failed to gain acceptance in Western Europe, because of their economic success, it was decided that the emphasis had to shift from destroying an economic system to first destroying a cultural system. Western culture had to be dismantled. In the early twenties, Communist think tanks went from names like The Institute of Marxism to innocuous names like The Institute for Social Research also known as the Frankfurt School. It translated Marxist thought from economic to cultural terms giving us what is now known as Political Correctness. PC, in one of its early schemes, took place after World War II in Hungary, taking the form of sex education in the schools to undermine the unity of the family. It is much easier to convert a child than it is to convince an adult with experience and established values. It failed only because parents rose up in defiance. But, like a contagion, it continues to jump from host to host searching for a viable home. Political Correctness is a tool, like propaganda, but only utilized when it fits a narrative and realizes a purpose. PC strives to achieve the deterioration of society. For those who were and remain cognizant these past 30 years, who believed that the average American was deeply embroiled in racist dogma? Obama’s presidency was riddled with problems that we were told were race-based. Almost daily we heard that America was infested with injustice and racism. Millions of Americans began to lower their collective heads in shame. For what - they weren’t quite sure, but the president said so. It was like Obama was constantly tearing away at a healing scab from a previous wound so it would never heal.

When Obama became president he had everything going for him. He had both houses of Congress, the executive branch, the people. And yet he failed. He failed because, according to Obama, the culture would not let him succeed…it needed to be “fundamentally” changed. Obama held most Americans in contempt, especially those in middle America, the ones that “...cling to their guns or religion or antipathy to people that aren’t like them.” He did not understand America, not having lived the American experience. Obama came into office with a chip on his shoulder, a mission to even the score. To President Obama, the United States was not a model for the world. Obama, like his father, is a true Marxist, but more cunning. He expressed numerous times his confidence that he could win a third term. If Obama could have suspended all elections, he would have. ﻿PC had reached its peak. People were becoming immune to being called racist. When, in 2010, Obama lost Congress, he would not accept responsibility. The people just didn’t understand. Americans were beginning to push back. They had enough of self-flagellation. Obama needs to be studied not for his well-written speeches, but his gaffes. For there is the man. One of many striking verbal reflections was telling business owners that they didn’t really build their businesses. Fortunately for America, our Constitution remains intact. Obama could not run again nor realize his pick as a successor. The Democrat Party, not to be deterred, still convulses a constant drone of anti-Trump and impeachment rhetoric, their only message.

Continued below... Because PC is a tool of Marxists, it is perfectly acceptable to marginalize conservatives or traditional institutions. But offend a liberal and you are labeled hateful, a product of white privilege or worse, a racist. Roseanne Barr, in a ill-conceived attempt at humor, went on a Twitter rant aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. She lost her TV spot, one of the most successful shows on television. But it is perfectly acceptable for Roseanne’s co-star, Wanda Sykes, to call President-elect Trump an orangutan. Before ABC pulled the show, Sykes quit in disgust at Roseanne’s apparent racism. Of course, Wanda’s commentary on Trump wasn’t racist. After all she’s a Black liberal and incapable of racism or sin. Their hypocrisy is astounding. Political correctness has moved into its final stage…insult, contempt, scorn. Cross a Liberal and they immediately destroy your reputation, your livelihood and your family. Cross a Conservative and they either move on or ask for an apology. So, who are the more compassionate and tolerant people? What is chilling is that ABC and their parent company, Disney, think more of the Marxist liberal narrative than the millions of people who tuned in every week just wanting to be entertained. Disney’s phony righteousness has become apparent. They can’t hide behind Walt anymore. Their release or distribution of more than 80 ‘R’ rated movies under their Touchstone or Miramax brand or their yearly celebration of one’s varied sexual preferences at Disney World has forever buried the legacy of Walt Disney. What is lawful may not always be appropriate. What is so incredible is that in a world these Leftist media companies would create with their liberal ideology, they would be the first to be eaten alive and spit out. Political Correctness is intolerance in the name of tolerance. It is nothing less than part of a Marxist creed translated from economic to cultural terms. It is designed to destroy our culture, our confidence in who we are. It is the offspring of a failed political theory that has killed no less than 100 million people. It is an ideology that stifles independent thought, a free and optimistic environment, and everything decent and American. They are out to destroy America and with more than a third of Americans buying into the lies, we had all better wake up. The next time someone tells you they are offended, tell them to lighten up. Hopefully they won’t report you.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).