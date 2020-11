A pair of attorneys discussed the legitimacy of the election and argued the left got caught red-handed in stealing the vote.

On Wednesday, attorney Lin Wood and talk show host Mark Levin weighed in on the ongoing legal challenges. The two pointed out the “real” results showed President Trump won by a massive margin.—More…

Lin Wood on Mark Levin Show: Trump Won 70%+ Landslide Election He Probably Had 400 Electoral Votes