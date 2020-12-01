WhatFinger

Musk said in a tweet immediately following the landing mishap that the rocket's 'fuel header tank pressure was low' during descent, 'causing touchdown velocity to be high'

lon Musk declares SpaceX Starship test a success despite massive explosion on landing

By — National Post—— Bio and Archives--December 10, 2020

WASHINGTON — SpaceX’s Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Wednesday after an otherwise successful test launch from the company’s rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-storey-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.—More…



