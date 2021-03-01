We still have hope that the state legislatures will come to their senses, embrace their patriotism, and order a complete and transparent audit of the 2020 election and bring those perpetrators to justice

Looking in the Wrong Direction: ﻿Time To Wake Up!

Deception in any war or battle is one of the greatest tools of any military commander. One of the keys to Japan’s success in the Pearl Harbor attack was convincing the American government that they had not changed their strategy of a defensive posture, a very Sun Tzu tactic. When the Japanese did attack Pearl Harbor, the Japanese carriers arrived from the Northwest, while our forces were looking to the Southwest. When the newly operational radar station at Opana Point in Oahu detected a large group of planes arriving from the Northwest, an officer decided it was a squadron of B-17s due to arrive from San Francisco, 2,000 miles to the Northeast. A little geography knowledge would have served him well.

The CCP, decades ago, correctly ascertained that Democrats, having been taken over by the radical Left, crave power more than national security And so, today we prepare for an attack that will probably never come in any way we are expecting. Russia and China long ago had decided that a military engagement with the United States would be unsuccessful or at least so costly as to make it impractical. I am not suggesting our military is of no value, quite the contrary, but we continue to look for the enemy in the wrong direction. The CCP, decades ago, correctly ascertained that Democrats, having been taken over by the radical Left, crave power more than national security. As a result, the CCP and the new Democrat Party cuddled up to one another, offering and giving aid in any form each needed to achieve the power they so badly wanted. If you remember, with Trump, the Democrats were dealing with a president that was creating the greatest economy, and the most powerful military in our history. Unemployment was at historic lows for everyone, Black, White, or Hispanic. Gasoline prices were down and we were no longer energy dependent. Attacks on the Trump presidency were ineffective. The Democrats were in a position to not win any election in the foreseeable future. Over 30 states were Republican strongholds. While still monitoring the enemy with satellites and carrier task forces, the enemy had already arrived and had already attacked. China, or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), had invaded the United States with a biological weapon with the aid of its greatest ally, the Democrat Party. Many political observers were shocked at the speed and efficiency of the operation.

Death stats were exaggerated even to the point of gunshot victims listed as dying of COVID The peripheral attack of Covid-19 on the rest of the world was a feint to throw us off. China’s own dead was just the cost of doing business. After China released the weapon, the radical Democrats initially showed no concern, hiding their recognition, hoping we would open ourselves to the contagion. Democrat governors released elderly patients into nursing homes with the well-known result, while hospital ships and makeshift hospitals that Democrat governors begged for, and Trump ordered, remained underused. A major crisis was in the making. President Trump was widely criticized for early-on closing of air traffic from China and later from countries that showed spread. As late as April of 2020, people like Nancy Pelosi were calling Trump a racist and xenophobe for halting the flights. After a sufficient amount of planned disbelief had passed, Democrats then began propelling COVID fear with Democrat operatives like Fauci and Birx insisting we close businesses and churches, order lockdowns, creating massive unemployment, and depressing our economy to the breaking point. First face masks were not needed, then needed, then not needed, then needed again, and now they say you need to wear two or even three, just in case. Death stats were exaggerated even to the point of gunshot victims listed as dying of COVID. Vaccines were developed that now show signs of being deficient due to new strains of the virus appearing. Doctors and medical professionals everywhere were making videos, posting on social media, and writing articles disputing much of what Fauci and Birx had been selling, until they were all banned, deplatformed…total censorship. Democrats, Big Tech and the media maintained it was all for our own good. China is still stonewalling any international effort to find the origin of the virus. Hospitals, who fought and fired many of their staff doctors who wanted to use hydroxychloroquine, were unwilling to give up the economic windfall from less than effective, government prescribed COVID treatments. In December of 2020, the world’s second largest hydroxy factory blew up… Hmmm.

Joe Biden, a corrupt vice-president, a mediocre senator, cognitively challenged, that would not campaign, won the presidency with more votes than anyone in American history The follow-up operation was a massive cyber attack on our electoral system, assisting the Democrats in their effort to win the 2020 election and the Georgia Senate races. According to The Epoch Times, they used media bias, election machine hacking and a curious relationship between Dominion Voting Systems and a China-controlled securities firm. China had been infiltrating the American elite, including the Biden family, for almost thirty years. Hundreds of pages of signed affidavits, under penalty of perjury, were presented attesting to the fraud. No one but President Trump and his closest allies were interested. Both China and the Democrat Party decided that Trump and the Republican Party were an enemy that had to be neutralized. They wanted us to believe that Joe Biden, a corrupt vice-president, a mediocre senator, cognitively challenged, that would not campaign, won the presidency with more votes than anyone in American history. They now want us to believe that our economy, as badly damaged as it has become, with untold devastation to millions of families, was necessary and for the good of the country. We now have a fresh border crisis that is Trump’s fault. For millions of Americans it has become a bridge too far. Our border crisis is as manufactured as the COVID pandemic. The Left care nothing for migrants, the women raped and murdered along the route, the children forced into sex trafficking, or the criminals and COVID infected entering our country. They are clearly refusing to enforce law. Their only priority are the potential Democrats they will most likely become. A whole new generation of dependents. Listen carefully as Biden says, “Please don’t come, we’re not quite ready for you”...double speak.





This is not politics as usual And now, with their win, they are quickly making up for lost time, turning our country into a socialist state, nullifying the Bill of Rights and the freedoms we have come to expect and with much of the country still in shock and disbelief. Some may disagree with my assessment, but there have been far too many coincidences. It has been widely said, “In politics there are no coincidences.” The Democrats would have every right to think we are stupid, but many are waking up from their collective comas and coming to the realization that something is terribly wrong. This is not politics as usual. But, too many of us are still looking in the wrong direction. We still have hope that the state legislatures will come to their senses, embrace their patriotism, and order a complete and transparent audit of the 2020 election and bring those perpetrators to justice. I sense people are starting to get antsy. What state will be first to prove to the world that they hold honest elections? What state will lead the charge? Others are waiting to follow.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS