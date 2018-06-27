Great fizzling Blue Wave of 2018

Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jaw Cramps, Granite in the Brains Department, Out of State Interns



What can I say? Absolutely nothing. But I tried, and so did all of my friends. We all called Senator Hassan’s offices to register our disgust with the activity of her sainted out of state college coed female intern’s telling the President of the United States: “F**k You!” Such class hurled across the crowd in the Capitol rotunda. But, as a wag was quick to point out, she’s a doggone millennial! And so she is. But she “works” for a US Senator! And that US Senator also “works” for us! But it ain’t summer camp in the White Mountains or even the Poconos. More on that a bit later.

Alright, I reside in New Hampshire, the Granite State, the Live Free or Die State. But how was I to know that my US Senator, Maggie Hassan, (D-NH), also had big chunks of granite upstairs? You know, in the brains department. It has become very clear now that Maggie, like John Forbes Kerry, suffers from rockitis. Especially after l’affaire d’intern. Sure, we all knew, those of us who voted for anybody but the Magster, Maggie Hassan, that she was feckless and easily led. I mean, my God, when Bill Clinton, before he let slip how in the bad old days you could hold a woman down and perform such and such and well now you daren’t, came to push up her numbers she just stood there and drooled looking at the old, unapologetic gray-haired rascal. No? Just look at the above photo. Ayuh, that’s our Maggie, with a grin so large she had jaw cramps for a month of Sundays. Let’s step back in the mists of time. When I was a kid, New Hampshire was a flinty conservative state, where loggers, railroaders and farmers ruled the roost. Today, in the state’s capital of Concord, Somali refugees shove purloined shopping carts full of children and groceries purchased on our dime out into traffic relying on divine will to part the sea of autos on I-393 to get to the other curb line—they always make it. In the Queen City of Manchester similarly huddled masses set their apartment houses on fire by cooking their halal goats on shopping carts in their hallways while watching TV. No, this isn’t Warren Rudman’s New Hampshire anymore than Oz was Dorothy’s and Toto’s Kansas. And for our sins we have Maggie Hassan in DC scrounging around on our dime. So, like the song, it brings us back to the young, partisan snowflake Hassan intern who tipped her Antifa hand to President Trump in such a disgusting fashion is a Keene State College junior who is apparently majoring in political science and is an out of state non-resident student to boot. Sources told Fox News that this dainty snowflake minoring in hurling epithets is 21-year-old Caitlin Marriott. And, according to a panoply of news reports, poor Caitlin was goaded into her outburst by a cabal of other snowflake interns. Thus, whipped into a frenzy, she could no longer contain herself. Perhaps she’s not Ivy League material with some good reason.

Now, beyond Keene State, there’s Dartmouth, Plymouth State, UNH, St. Anselm’s, and many others schools and colleges just chock full of NH residents aching to become interns to better understand how the Washington DC madhouse, seeing how the sausage is made you might never want one again, works. Why not select a real NH resident to work on the Hassan staff? Currently, according to the boyos at the local feed store, it’s 9-2 saying that Ms. Marriott, if that is her name, is the offspring of a major Hassan donor. Remember that the majority of Hassan’s campaign war chest came from outside New Hampshire, so it seems pretty plausible. Finally, I can only add this. A 21-year-old intern is impressionable. Working in Washington DC is a challenge and I’m sure that Ms. Caitlin Marriott never expected to be the center of a national news story. But here’s crux as I see it. My friends and I are sickened by Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) diatribes and threats against President Trump. But allowing an intern to act in such a fashion without being terminated is just one more crack in our failing edifice of common decency. But then again, Senator Hassan of New Hampshire obviously doesn’t care about decorum or about those who voted against her or the growing number of Democrats now using #walkaway who are sick and tired of the rancor and the physical assaults by Antifa and the Black Lives Matter crowd. Maggie resides in cloud cuckoo land and votes only how she’s told so the new #walkaway mantra of the war weary Democrats she may have driven off the reservation by failing to fire her intern is just one more missed opportunity in the great fizzling Blue Wave of 2018. Bye, bye Maggie, many happy returns. Ya shouldda fired her: she would’ve learned a lesson, you would’ve looked like you had something on the ball and you might have held on to a few votes in that disappearing tsunami of votes.

John Burtis is a former Broome County, NY firefighter, a retired Santa Monica, CA, police officer. He obtained his BA in European History at Boston University and is fluent in German. He resides in NH with his wife, Betsy.

