Major leak 'exposes' members and 'lifts the lid' on the Chinese Communist Party

Sky News—— December 14, 2020

A major leak containing a register with the details of nearly two million CCP members has occurred – exposing members who are now working all over the world, while also lifting the lid on how the party operates under Xi Jinping, says Sharri Markson.

Ms Markson said the leak is a register with the details of Communist Party members, including their names, party position, birthday, national ID number and ethnicity.—More…



