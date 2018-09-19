Major tax, labour and energy reforms needed to make Ontario competitive and open for business

By Fraser Institute —— Bio and Archives--September 19, 2018
TORONTO—Ontario’s new provincial government has pledged to make Ontario “open for business,” but doing so will require significant reforms on taxes, electricity pricing and labour regulation, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
“There’s no silver bullet for the wide range of problems facing Ontario, and making the province competitive again will require big changes on many different policy fronts,” said Ben Eisen, Fraser Institute senior fellow for Ontario prosperity studies and editor of Creating policy calling cards to attract business to Ontario.
The study, a collection of essays, outlines a number of areas for reform:
“Over the past few years, Ontario has made policy choices that have put the province at a disadvantage relative to competing jurisdictions in a number of important areas, be it taxes, electricity prices or labour regulations,” Eisen said.
“To open the province for business again, the new government must consider big, bold changes to regain those advantages—for the benefit of Ontarians, their families, and the province as a whole.”
