Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old in Queens, NYPD says

By -- CNN——--July 19, 2021

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy in Queens caught on video, the New York City Police Department tweeted.

The man, who has not been named publicly, faces charges of attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, according to police.—More…

