Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old in Queens, NYPD says

July 19, 2021
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy in Queens caught on video, the New York City Police Department tweeted.
The man, who has not been named publicly, faces charges of attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, according to police.—More…
NYPD searching for two suspects who were caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy on a street in Queens Thursday. The crime took place around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue
His mother was able to pull him from the car before they fled. pic.twitter.com/eMRIKVdTAn
