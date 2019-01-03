Marching to End Abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 46th annual March for Life Rally, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade abortion opinion, will be held on January 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C. This year’s March for Life theme is “Unique from Day One” and conveys the message that each life begins at conception. The stated purpose of the march is to end abortion by “uniting, educating and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square.”

The March for Life Rally will take place at noon at 12th St. on the National Mall, in between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive. Participants will then march to the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill at approximately 1:00 p.m. Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director, and Ben Shapiro, a political commentator, writer, and lawyer, are scheduled as speakers.

Since Roe v Wade, over 60 million unborn babies have been aborted in the United States. That’s more than the populations of Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York and Colorado combined. As of December 31, 2018, there have been approximately 42 million abortions performed around the world during the year. That makes abortion the leading cause of death in 2018 and more than all deaths from cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol and traffic accidents combined. By contrast, 8.2 million people died from cancer in 2018, five million from smoking, and 1.7 million died of HIV/AIDS.

“This annual March for Life Rally serves as a reminder there is hope for reversing the Roe v. Wade abortion opinion and making the womb a safe place again,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “It is tragic when the leading cause of death in the world is murdering innocent children. We must take a stand for the sanctity of life and let legislators and Supreme Court justices know that it’s time to stop the human genocide,” said Staver.