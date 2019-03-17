It would only take ten percent of the millions of the flotsam and jetsam of the world currently residing illegally in the U.S. to vote Socialist Democrat, fundamentally transforming this country into a ruling regime diametrically opposed to our U.S.

Maria and Our Immigration Problem

The short and stocky Salvadoran woman was very talkative in her unschooled English. She’s been in this country for twenty years. She had fled her native country for economic reasons; she paid a coyote $1,000 to bring her across the southern border with Mexico, her family’s savings. She had promised to send money back every month and, once able to marry and have babies, she would wait patiently until she could claim legal residence and bring her extended family to the United States via chain migration. She and Juan had four children and now, at the age of 40, her 18 year old daughter has given birth to an out of wedlock child who became an automatic U.S. citizen the moment he took his first breath, thanks to the anchor baby ruling twisted by liberal courts into a birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

She has kept her promise and some. She has brought to the United States her mom, dad, sisters, brothers, and cousins from her large extended family. She has recently taken in a stranger, an eight-year little girl, who had been sent to the United States unaccompanied by her parents on the government’s promise that she would be allowed into the U.S., no questions asked.



Many such children were brought in the middle of the night and dispersed to centers around the country in communities willing to take them in and shelter them with our government’s money. Maria was grateful to Obama for bringing in small and unaccompanied minors even though most were male, way past the age of adulthood, and sporting gang tattoos. El Salvador, with approximately 6.34 million people, is the smallest and most densely populated nation in Central America. The Salvadoran economy produces about $4,000 worth of goods and services per capita. The official currency is the U.S. dollar which makes it quite convenient when the illegal Salvadorans in this country send home tax-free money to their relatives. It is a social security net that their government cannot possibly replace. They had a home in El Salvador with glassless windows to allow some air circulation from the humid and overpowering heat. Tropical critters, including snakes, plagued them often. Depression and a sense of hopelessness surrounded her and suffocated any desire to try and make things better. Her mom had told her that she would do fine so long as she did not irritate the police and the gangs that roved in all neighborhoods asking for and seizing food, clothing, and whatever valuables a family may have had. Nobody dared to infuriate them or else they would wind up dead. It never crossed mothers’ minds that it was up to them to change the culture of crime and fear by raising good sons who could oppose the criminal life that ruled them daily.

Having no education beyond eighth grade, Maria works hard for $18 an hour, cleaning a few homes of the wealthy, earning an untaxed living while her extended family takes advantage of the U.S. taxpayers’ generosity who provide them with welfare and Medicaid insurance. She is not the best cleaner, she added, but she tries, never admitting when she brakes things in some of the homes that hires her. The work ethic in her country is vastly different than here and she does not understand the American obsession with work and the lack of the three-hour siesta. Perhaps that is what makes Spain the happiest country to live in, their extended siesta. Family and their needs are most important to her, not the needs of an employer who hired her. She changed employers often – breaking their stuff while cleaning and using cleaning methods that were not up to par with our western standards. She did not quite understand the issue of germs and cross-contamination. She thought Americans to be obsessed with cleanliness and disinfectants. What could possibly be wrong using rags to clean commodes by hand and then use the same rags to clean countertops? She explained that her countrymen are not so generous as the Americans are – they only give up their possessions and hard-earned money if MS-13 gangs and police come around demanding to be paid, confiscating their valuables. Whoever dares to say no, winds up dead. The small country struggles with excessive poverty, inequality, and crime. Mostly agricultural, depending heavily on coffee production at one point (as much as 90%) and the indigo plant during the colonial period, El Salvador is now turning to other sectors (finance, industry) to improve its GDP.

The fact that Maria knows nothing about civics and government in our country, does not stop her from voting for the party that has given many immigrants like her welfare – the Democrat Party. There is an occasional Democrat Party drive in her Hispanic community to rally the vote and those who do not have transportation are offered rides. They are always coached how to vote and for which candidate, always Democrat. She is just smart enough to know how to manage her family’s budget but not knowledgeable how the free market economy works in our country. Like all third world citizens who come to this country illegally with stars in their eyes, she thinks money grow on trees in the United States and there is an endless supply of it because it comes from the generous government. She does not see any connection between the funding source of government and the “rich” American taxpayers who fund it. By the rest of the world’s standards, any American with a job is filthy rich and should share their wealth with the world. I asked her if it bothered her that she is voting for the Democrat politicians who want open borders and are bringing in the MS-13 gangs she escaped from El Salvador, turning this country into the unsafe country she left behind for the wellbeing and economic prosperity here. She raised her shoulders with a deer in the headlights look on her face and said nothing. It would only take ten percent of the millions of the flotsam and jetsam of the world currently residing illegally in the U.S. to vote Socialist Democrat, fundamentally transforming this country into a ruling regime diametrically opposed to our U.S. Constitution and Christian roots.

