Mark Levin Rips Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Moron’ Husband: ‘Apparently You Believe in Publicly Humiliating Your Wife’

By News on the Net -- Colby Hall, Mediaite—— Bio and Archives--November 15, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin holds remarkable sway over his fellow right-of-center opinionators. His sharp and fearless perspective serves as a “lodestar” for lesser mortals trying to analyze the news of the day in a manner that puts conservative ideologies in the most positive light.
So when the husband to White House senior staffer Kellyanne Conway announced that he was forming a coalition of conservative lawyers designed to challenge the Trump Administration on the legal battlefield, Levin’s take causes big ripples.—More.,...
Apparently you believe in publicly humiliating your wife, moron https://t.co/KWy40cGK4t— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 15, 2018
News from around the world