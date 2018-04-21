Mark Levin: ‘The Democrat Party just made a massive mistake’  (Audio)

Friday on the radio, LevinTV host Mark Levin reacted to the news that the Democratic National Committee is suing Russia, Trump campaign officials, and WikiLeaks over alleged interference in the 2016 election.

“The Democrat Party just made a massive mistake,” Levin said.

The Conservative Review reports,

By filing a lawsuit, the Democrats just opened themselves to discovery. Levin explained how a few smart lawyers can turn this around on the Democrats and cause a few headaches over what the Left thought would be a nice publicity stunt.

