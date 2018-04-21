WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Mark Levin: ‘The Democrat Party just made a massive mistake’  (Audio)

By -- Liberty Bugle —— Bio and Archives--April 21, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Friday on the radio, LevinTV host Mark Levin reacted to the news that the Democratic National Committee is suing Russia, Trump campaign officials, and WikiLeaks over alleged interference in the 2016 election.

“The Democrat Party just made a massive mistake,” Levin said.

The Conservative Review reports,

By filing a lawsuit, the Democrats just opened themselves to discovery. Levin explained how a few smart lawyers can turn this around on the Democrats and cause a few headaches over what the Left thought would be a nice publicity stunt.

  —More…



Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Liberty Bugle -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: