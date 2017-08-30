God has blessed We the People with the right man, in the right place, at the right time. He knows we have his six. Let's roll.

Martial Law Before the End of the Year?

In the United States, there is precedent for martial law. Several times in the course of our history, martial law of varying degrees has been declared. The most obvious and often-cited example was when President Lincoln declared martial law during the Civil War. This instance provides us with most of the rules for martial law that we would use today, should the need arise. “Constitutional Topic: Martial Law” The privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.—Article 1, Section 9, Clause 2, US Constitution

Things are getting out of hand folks, and I don’t think you need to be especially perceptive to sense it. When will the Rubicon be crossed, the gauntlet thrown, and the point of no return reached? Some would say that we have already reached that point, reached that point and passed it. Activist judges increasingly feel free to “interpret” law according to their own personal biases, instead of using the US Constitution as their North Star and guide. If the president issues an order that the Left disagrees with you can count on some judge in California or Hawaii striking it down. Judges are charged not with deciding whether a law leads to good or bad results, but with whether it violates the Constitution and, if not, how it is properly construed and applied in a given case. Labeling as “activist” a decision that fails to meet this standard expresses not policy disagreement with the outcome of a case, but disagreement with the judge’s conception of his or her role in our constitutional system.—Elizabeth Slattery “How to Spot Judicial Activism” The Democrat’s disdain for the US Constitution was on full display for all the world to see during the Kafkaesque Kavanaugh hearings. Guilty before proven innocent? Proof of any wrongdoing is unnecessary? The accuser sounds good, so hang the accused? America without rule of law is not America at all—and America is letting slip its grip on rule of law at an ever-accelerating pace. I won’t even get into our two-tiered justice system. The reasoning employed here is a bit terrifying; I’ve suffered or heard stories of women being raped, ergo, I “believe completely” that Brett Kavanaugh held down and attempted to rape a girl at a house party in 1983. It’s not so much a leap in logic as it is a transatlantic flight. Alex Griswold “Brett Kavanaugh Has Been Found Guilty Until Proven Innocent”

Antifa “brown shirt” thugs use Nazi bully-boy tactics of violence and intimidation to silence free speech and strangle reasoned debate. Leave the Left to their lies, but We the People should be, need to be, well aware that the Nazis were never a right-wing ideology. Nazis were, are, and always will be a LEFT-wing socialist ideology. There ain’t no such animal as a right-wing Nazi. Communism and Fascism are left-wing kissing cousins. Neo-Nazis are the violent advocates of a murderous ideology that killed 25 million people last century. Antifa members are the violent advocates of a murderous ideology that, according to “The Black Book of Communism,” killed between 85 million and 100 million people last century. Both practice violence and preach hate. They are morally indistinguishable. [And ideologically related.] —Marc A. Thiessen “Yes, antifa is the moral equivalent of neo-Nazis” As Sean Hannity has repeatedly told his audience, the noxious left-wing tactic of doxing conservatives and harassing them in restaurants (and at home) will inevitably lead to someone getting hurt, perhaps killed. How much blood will need to be spilled until it’s too much? I don’t know—perhaps we should ask Rep. Steve Scalise. “I called my wife,” Carlson told The Washington Post in a phone interview. “She had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming. ... Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door.”—Allyson Chiu “‘They were threatening me and my family’: Tucker Carlson’s home targeted by protesters” Protesters? Give me a break—we are talking about masked thugs invading private property, vandalizing it, and terrorizing the lone female occupant. “Protesters” my butt.

Continued below... Voter fraud is rampant in America—a case in point is currently underway in Democrat controlled areas in Florida. President Trump’s committee that looked into voter fraud on a national basis was shut down due to resistance from Democrat blue states. Hmm, I wonder why. Actually, We the People know d—n well why—entrenched voter fraud. The Dems make a big deal out of Clinton winning the popular vote—in point of fact I rather doubt she did, legitimately. Wouldn’t you love to know the actual 2016 vote count in California—I mean without counting bogus ballots and illegals? “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the [Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity] with basic information relevant to its inquiry….”—Joseph P. Williams “DHS to Continue to Look into Voter Fraud” “Every day since the election, the left-wing activists in Broward County have been coming up with more and more ballots out of nowhere,” Mr. Scott’s statement read. “We all know what is going on. Every person in Florida knows exactly what is happening. Their goal is to keep mysteriously finding more votes until the election turns out the way they want.”— James Varney “Rick Scott sues Broward, Palm Beach counties over election results” The White House press corps is off the chain—their recent behavior toward President Trump was despicable beyond belief; I was appalled. Acosta was, of course, especially confrontational, even by his standards. In any event, allowing such insulting, unruly, semi-barbaric behavior to continue damages not only the White House, but the nation as a whole. It must stop, and a return to civility and proper decorum be enforced. We the People must insist on it, because we elected Trump, and when they disrespect the POTUS they are disrespecting us.

I’m telling you, folks, they are on the verge of trying to come up with ways to basically wipe you and your point of view out as far as having any input in elections or any influence. They’re tired of you. They’re sick of you. They’re tired of dealing with you. You’re not legitimate. You’re a lot of other things too. You’re not smart, all of these things, and they’re fed up losing to you. Mark my words. It isn’t gonna be long and somebody’s gonna suggest that elections are the problem. Just sayin’. Rush Limbaugh “The White House Press Corps Is Just Another Leftist Mob” The Democrats are in charge of the House again. I can hardly imagine what a circus of the absurd that is going to be. I seriously doubt that bipartisan bonhomie will replace non-stop Trump baiting/bashing as the favorite Democrat team sport any time soon. The House will devolve into a 24/7 “Get Trump” zoo—you can see it coming from a mile away. Expect hearings where the Democrats go off the rails with accusations against the president and his supporters and administration officials, and go all in to defend people they view as critical to undermining Trump.—Matthew Boyle “Battle Print” “Caravan”—a media coined euphemism for an invasion by illegal foreigners. In any event, the “caravan” is coming, and coming, and coming. A continual flow of illegals that will never stop unless they are forced to. The Democrats, and globalists of all types, detest nation states (countries, with secure borders) and they really, really, really want open borders. “No borders, no wall, no USA at all!”—kind of a catchy meme, huh? We the People are fortunate to have seen what Western European globalist politicians (aided and abetted by their media toadies) have done to destroy their own countries, using an indiscriminate and massive influx of foreigners—how they intentionally diluted and diminished their native cultures and patriotic pride. The globalists very much have the same thing in mind for America—you can take that to the bank.

Continued below... As other caravans began to assemble in Central America, Trump said he would send, first 5,200 and then 15,000, troops to the border. This ignited the predictable hysteria of the media elite who decried his “racism,” his “lying” and his “attack on the 14th Amendment.” Trump, they railed, is sending more troops to the Mexican border than we have in Syria or Iraq. True. But to most Americans, the fate and future of the republic is more likely to be determined on the U.S.-Mexican border than on the border between Syria and Iraq.—Pat Buchanan ”Mass Migration: Mortal Threat to Red State America” You and I know that I could go on in this vein for a long time, pointing out the many flash-points in our country. But enough. To sum up let me say that America has reached a point where in order to save it…drastic steps are called for. I can’t see any other viable option. We either let America sink into a violence and chaos instigated, promoted, and orchestrated by the Left, or the Trump Administration takes radical pro-active steps to minimize the damage, apply national triage, and stop the insanity cold. This would mean that the ride will get pretty bumpy in the short term, but things will smooth out eventually—hopefully sooner rather than later. Regardless, it must be done—surgically, rapidly, intelligently, dispassionately…and soon. Nothing less than the survival of America and freedom around the world is at stake. No half measures folks—all the way or nothing. God has blessed We the People with the right man, in the right place, at the right time. He knows we have his six. Let’s roll.

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.