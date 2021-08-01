Mass evacuation in Bodrum, Turkey

Turkey battles wildfires for 6th day; 10,000 are evacuated

BOZALAN, Turkey (AP) — Selcuk Sanli set his two cows loose, put his family’s most treasured belongings in a car and fled his home as a wildfire approached his village near Turkey’s beach resort of Bodrum, one of thousands fleeing flames that have coated the skies with a thick yellow haze.

For the sixth straight day, Turkish firefighters battled Monday to control the blazes that are tearing through forests near Turkey’s beach destinations. Fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures, the fires that began Wednesday have left eight people dead. Residents and tourists have fled vacation resorts in flotillas of small boats or convoys of cars and trucks. Many villagers have lost their homes and farm animals and have had trouble breathing amid the heavy smoke.—More…

Bundan öte artık ne söyleyeceğimi bilemiyorum.

Alevler insanların içine kadar girmiş Bodrum’da.

Çaresiz bir halde can kaybı olmaması için dua ediyorum.

Bu nasıl bir felakettir böyle yardım et Allahım…

Zira hala içimize umut salacak bir kurtarma söndürme operasyonu yok ortada… pic.twitter.com/LQn2BZeEPv — Izzet Capa (@izzetcapa) July 31, 2021

Using Google Translate:

Other than that, I don’t know what to say anymore.

Flames have penetrated into people in Bodrum.

I am desperately praying for no loss of life.

What a disaster this is, help me God…

Because there is still no rescue and extinguishing operation that will give us hope…