Manifestation of hostility towards the present American social, political, economic systems that has been implanted in minds of students by their liberal, "woke" teachers, professors in American schools for several decades

Mass Lootings are an Immorality Problem and not an Injustice Problem

NOTE: In this article, “liberal” and “liberalism” refer to what is known as modern American liberalism, as opposed to classical liberalism that advocates individual liberties, laissez-faire economic system, and limited powers of the government. About every time a gunman kills a number (greater than three) of random victims in America, the anti-gun lobby repeats their fallacious rhetoric that the firearms’ “availability” is the root cause of the problem.

Last six decades, or so, of “liberal” education in America As tragic and reprehensible as these events are, the illogicality of the verbal attacks on firearms is stunning. Since the assassination of President Kennedy, guns have been a target of stricter and stricter gun-control laws that have significantly reduced the so-called “gun availability” ostensibly responsible for those atrocities. But despite the fact that acquisition, possession, and use of a firearm by a member of the general public is much more difficult these days than it was, say, 60 years ago, the number of victims of random acts of violence with a firearm has not shown any lasting decreasing tendency, and according to many politicians and pundits is on the rise. On the other hand, the advocates of more and more gun control and their sympathetic mass media tend to ignore the “engineered” societal trends that are clearly the prime suspects of being the root causes of or contributing factors to the mass shootings. These are: institutional promotion of amorality (which is often a result of institutional encouragement of atheism), a lack of proper supervision and care of mentally ill individuals, de facto glorification of violence in the cyberspace (typically, via certain kinds of video games), institutional attempts to “re-integrate” violent criminal offenders within the society at large, misdirected tolerance towards behavioral weirdness (including propensity towards breaking rules and “minor” infractions of the law, and other kinds of antisocial behavior), a lack of sensible and properly executed standards in immigration and naturalization policies that allow a large number of violent individuals with psychopathic leanings to move-in to America, etc., etc. As a result, virtually no one of consequence (rare exceptions not withstanding) in American politics and mass media is even suggesting the obvious that the last six decades, or so, of “liberal” education in America - with all its—however small they may seem—absurdities and amoralities, must not be assumed, without any meaningful and compelling evidence, as having nothing to do with incubation of a sizable number of individuals who just wait for an appropriate moment to kill their fellow Americans for not other reason than their frustration, anger, mental sickness, or a lust for violence.

Shootings Are a Morality Problem, Not a Gun Problem As a matter of fact, it seems rational to presume that said “liberal” education has a lot to do with a growing pool of such undesirable individuals. As their number appears growing, should it surprise anyone that so do the number of criminal acts that they collectively commit? As recently deceased columnist and professor, Walter E. Williams, aptly wrote in his article “Shootings Are a Morality Problem, Not a Gun Problem”, the declining morality, that in the opinion of many has been a sustained and well-orchestrated (“socially engineered”, if you will) trend in today’s “liberalized” America, is co-responsible for this tragic social pathology. A recent surge of looting in America appears to be the result of similar orchestration. Instead of preaching peace, tranquility, productive co-operation, and national unity, the major shakers in the sphere of “liberal” education and journalism have been promoting race-based envy and resentment, class conflict (via the so-called “critical race theory”), destruction and violence as means of dispensing “social justice”, and contempt to traditional American values, such as a desire to succeed, work ethic, self-restraint, respect of law and property, investment in one’s future and individual responsibility for it. Rather than trying to help those with some incompatibility with merit-based free-market capitalism - an economic arrangement that has been responsible by an exceptionally high living standard of common people in America and some other countries - they have elevated the said incompatibility to the status of virtue and blamed the system that we have for the unavoidable detrimental effects that the said incompatibility must have on the affected individuals and groups. The often invoked, by “liberal” apologist mantra that the looters are just poor folks who have been driven to desperation due to their lack of necessities for living is not supported by publicly available evidence. For instance, ABC Channel 7 (Los Angeles) videos of mass looting in Santa Monica, CA, in the Summer 2020 show organized groups of well-fed looters packing their fancy cars with stolen goods and driving away with the loot as police are watching (ABC News Video). Tell me more about the poor people in America looting for their survival; I am not going to buy it.

Mass lootings are a manifestation of immorality or incompatibility, and not of “social injustice” Here is another attempt to exculpate the looters that associates the mere disapproval of looting with ... “White supremacists”. It goes along well with the “liberal” campaign to amoralize America. It comes from an article “White America’s Long History of Rioting, Looting, & Burning Down Structures in The Name of Protesting”. “With the current uprise against White supremacy in America, many White supremacist sympathizers find themselves complaining about looting and burning of buildings and claim this behavior is un-American. When we study history, we see that looting and burning structure in the name of protest is very American. Whites have an extended history of destructive protest in America, starting with the Whiskey Rebellion of 1791, all the way to modern times. Let’s not even discuss how America was founded in the first place. As expected, White supremacists and their sympathizers are pushing the narrative that rioting, looting, and burning of structures is all of a sudden just “un-American behavior” exhibited by the “violent Black race.” In conclusion, mass lootings are a manifestation of immorality or incompatibility, and not of “social injustice”. They often are a manifestation of hostility towards the present American social, political and economic systems that has been implanted in minds of pupils and students by their liberal or “woke” teachers and professors in American schools, colleges, and universities for several decades, now. Together with mass shootings, they are the proof of the pudding (that - according to the proverb - is in the eating) of the social engineering that the liberal ruling class has been pushing down our throats for many decades, now. And it appears that the worst is yet to come. We learned enough to conclude that “liberal” recipe for “improving” America doesn’t work for people’s benefit. Its unproven, absurd, and naive ideas of “intelligent re-design” of something much more complex than a human body worsen the American society while needlessly destroying its moral and economic foundations. It’s time to end this multidecadal, reckless, failed “liberal” experiment and put our country back on track to freedom and prosperity for all Americans. The more we wait with ending it the more difficult it is going to be to repair the damages that the said experiment has been inflicting to our exceptionally successful nation.



