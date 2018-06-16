While nothing can really be done to turn people from their cult-like haze of Trump hatred, there are millions of other Americans, an ever-growing number since Donald Trump has become President, who are not subject to the Leftist media indoctrination

Media refuses to get Trump sarcasm



On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted the following: “Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them?” He then proceeded to do just that.

Leftist media, Democrat propagandists After stepping outside he was led through a crowd of reporters by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to his father Steve Doocy, Fox and Friends program co-host, and had an impromptu 30-minute interview with Steve Doocey live on the Fox and Friends program.



The liberal media focused on a 30-second excerpt of that and concluded Donald Trump wants to be a dictator like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un so he could make all Americans obey him.



That from this spoken by the President: “He [Kim] speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.” While saying that, the President motioned at the White House. To me, I thought it was just a joke about how difficult it can be getting things done going through several levels of staff.



To the Leftist media, Democrat propagandists if you will, that five second sound bite out of a half-hour interview was an opportunity to en masse portray the President as a megalomaniac intent on subjecting all Americans to his iron will.

“I was kidding, you don’t understand sarcasm.” Asked by a reporter half-an-hour later about his comment he said, “I was kidding, you don’t understand sarcasm.”



As I saw friends and family on social media seeing the sound bite as the media portrayed it, and sharing my opinion on it, I realized that there must be millions of Americans who are actually absolutely convinced by the lying propagandists that the President is an idiot insane Russian puppet ruler bent on dictatorial power ready to unleash his minions to beat up all foreigners, African-Americans, Hispanics, non-heteros, socialists and every interest group the Democrats can herd onto their plantation.



Then there are the Republicans like Senator Corker who add to the deception by describing Trump supporters as a cult, exactly what the above described anti-Trump hatred resembles.



It’s nice to see the Obama era anti-Americanism dissipating across the country and a revival of the belief that American leadership in the world has done and will continue to do a lot of good around the globe.

Rolf Yungclas is a recently retired newspaper editor from southwest Kansas who has been speaking out on the issues of the day in newspapers and online for over 15 years