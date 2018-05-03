"I know you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to," she said.
Michelle Obama Declares Herself America’s ‘Forever First Lady’
Former First Lady Michelle Obama offered herself as America’s “forever First Lady,” at a college signing day event at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday.—More…
Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.
News on the Net -- NTK Network -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
News from around the world
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering
: