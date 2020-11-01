Michigan Audit? 47 Counties Used Software That Led To 6,000 Votes In One County Switching From Trump To Biden!

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--November 6, 2020
Michigan GOP Chair: Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden.— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2020
"These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies." pic.twitter.com/ZK3uUcogNB
