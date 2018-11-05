MICHIGAN REPORTER CAUGHT ON TAPE SAYING 'XXXX COULD YOU IMAGINE JOHN JAMES WINNING'

A reporter for a Michigan newspaper called Michigan Senate Republican candidate John James’s campaign looking for an interview and thought she hung up the phone before leaving a voicemail saying “XXXXX John James … that would suck.”

Brenda Battel, a reporter for Huron Daily Tribune, left the voicemail on James’s campaign offices phone number at 3:40 PM Monday, requesting the interview for Wednesday, the day after the Nov. 6 midterm elections. In the voicemail, she expresses her interest in interviewing James, believes she hung up the phone, and then goes on to curse about a possible James victory, saying she doesn’t think it will happen.—MORE…