MICHIGAN REPORTER CAUGHT ON TAPE SAYING 'XXXX COULD YOU IMAGINE JOHN JAMES WINNING'

A reporter for a Michigan newspaper called Michigan Senate Republican candidate John James’s campaign looking for an interview and thought she hung up the phone before leaving a voicemail saying “XXXXX John James … that would suck.”
Brenda Battel, a reporter for Huron Daily Tribune, left the voicemail on James’s campaign offices phone number at 3:40 PM Monday, requesting the interview for Wednesday, the day after the Nov. 6 midterm elections. In the voicemail, she expresses her interest in interviewing James, believes she hung up the phone, and then goes on to curse about a possible James victory, saying she doesn’t think it will happen.—MORE…
Tribune fires staff writer
UPPER THUMB — The Huron Daily Tribune has issued a statement Monday evening after the newsroom management heard a voicemail left by one of its staff writers to Republican U.S. Sen. Candidate John James.
In the voicemail, Brenda Battel requests an interview with James, who is running against Incumbent Debbie Stabenow. Battel then unsuccessfully disconnects the phone, and is heard saying inappropriate comments about the candidate and the race.—MORE…
