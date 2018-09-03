WhatFinger

Using The Word 'Monkey' Is Racist...Unless You're A Leftist

MRCTV Makes Funny Video Showing All the 'Monkey' References on TV News

By -- NewsBusters—— Bio and Archives--September 4, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Since it’s a slow media-bias day on Labor Day, it’s a good time to suggest our in-house video team at MRCTV offers amazing and funny videos about the media. For example, they collected a pile of times that liberals on cable news used varying types of “monkey” expressions, and apparently none of them are racist, even when they refer to black people in politics. As long as you’re on the Left, you get a pass.

The video starts with former Rep. Donna Edwards saying “Someone like Omarosa comes in, she throws a monkey wrench in all of the public discussion about this.” CNN’s Van Jones somehow worked the monkey analogies into white-nationalist accusations, saying “there’s a little bit of a monkey on his back around this kind of neo-Nazi stuff.”—More…



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- NewsBusters -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: