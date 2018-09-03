MRCTV Makes Funny Video Showing All the 'Monkey' References on TV News

Since it’s a slow media-bias day on Labor Day, it’s a good time to suggest our in-house video team at MRCTV offers amazing and funny videos about the media. For example, they collected a pile of times that liberals on cable news used varying types of “monkey” expressions, and apparently none of them are racist, even when they refer to black people in politics. As long as you’re on the Left, you get a pass.

The video starts with former Rep. Donna Edwards saying “Someone like Omarosa comes in, she throws a monkey wrench in all of the public discussion about this.” CNN’s Van Jones somehow worked the monkey analogies into white-nationalist accusations, saying “there’s a little bit of a monkey on his back around this kind of neo-Nazi stuff.”—More…





