MSNBC’s Cross to Bill Maher: ‘You Do not Get to Tell People of Color What They Should or Should not Be Offended by — Stay in Your Lane’

Saturday, MSNBC “Cross Connection” host Tiffany Cross sounded off on HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher mocking Lin-Manuel Miranda for apologizing for not having more Afro-Latino representation in the movie “In the Heights.”

In an open monologue, Cross told Maher that he does not “get to tell people of color what they should or should not be offended by.” She advised him to stay in his lane on the subject until he has had a diverse panel on his show discussing “colorism.”—More…





