Course of justice can turn its attention from furthering Political Correctness to investigating real criminals in high places

MUELLER INQUISITION UPDATE

One of our essays Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Grand Inquisitor was published by Canada Free Press on August 14, 2018. Some highlights are worth bringing forward: In November 2017, Congressman Louie Gohmert wrote a lengthy report calling for the end of the Special Counsel’s “Kafka-esque” persecutions. The following paragraph sums it up: “I was one of the few who were NOT surprised when Mueller started selecting his assistants in the Special Counsel’s office who had reputations for being bullies, for indicting people who were not guilty of the charges, for forcing people toward bankruptcy running up their attorney’s fees (while bullies in the Special Counsel’s enjoy and apparently endless government budget), or by threatening innocent family members with prosecution so the Special Counsel’s victim would agree to anything to prevent the Kafka-esque prosecutors from doing more harm to their families.”

Unfortunately this is too similar to failings of law in Medieval England, as described by historian Ian Mortimer: “There are very few checks and balances in the system. Hence there is a great deal of corruption in the system. In 1366 the sheriff of Yorkshire, Thomas Musgrave, is accused of malicious arrest, wrongful imprisonment, extortion, and the entrapment of an innocent man through employment of a packed jury. What he is up to is an old game played by sheriffs for centuries. He has seized one of his enemy’s servants. Tortured the man until he was almost dead, and forced him to confess to a series of felonies. He has then forced him to turn approver [accuser], appealing his master of complicity in all his crimes, allowing the sheriff to proceed legally against the master, his enemy.” One header in the article was “The long-running experiment in authoritarian government is old, bitter and at times hysterical”. Which continues. Even more so. Authoritarians in all parties, including too many Republicans, are gravely disappointed that the ploy to obtain “confessions” by any means that would condemn Trump did not work. Those who understand that civil society has been at risk due to an increasingly radical mob should find much relief in Mueller’s failure to depose a sitting president.

Mueller’s operation was stacked with Democratic operatives supportive of the Clintons. And it failed. Initially, it was hoped that Mueller would be appointed as AG, where the Deep State’s influence could be maintained. This was turned down and the next day, the Special Counsel was created, so it had been set up. Trump’s first AG, Sessions, was a neutered pawn. Like rust, socialism never sleeps and while the Left has had another stunning defeat it will not rest in its drive to impose its ambition to control. Everything, from individuals to the economy and to the temperature of the nearest planet. All unnecessary and the last absolutely absurd. All facets of the political spectrum should be relieved that the possible resort to Medieval abuse of justice was not successful. By the November 2020 US election, the popular uprising could show further advances as other countries move to constrain political power of “experts” on the return to “government by the people”. Last week, the Dutch accomplished a remarkable step towards reform and WUWT had a good headline: “Zero to Hero: Brand New Climate Skeptic Party Now the Largest Group in the Dutch Senate” Canada’s general election in October of this year could be won by the reform movement as headed by the Conservative Party. With the Mueller Counsel now down to only a remnant of its threat, quite likely, America’s political course can become constructive. Instead of the distraction of hoped- for show trials, the course of justice can turn its attention from furthering Political Correctness to investigating real criminals in high places.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Bob Hoye (BobHoye.com) has been researching investments for decades, which eventually included the history of financial and political markets. He considers now to be the most fascinating time for both since the Great Reformation of the 1600s. Bob casts a caustic eye on all promotions and, having a degree in geophysics, is severely critical of the audacity that a committee can “manage” not just the economy, but also the temperature of the nearest planet. He has had articles published in major financial journals and, as a speaker, has amused assemblies in a number of cities, from London to Zurich to Tokyo.