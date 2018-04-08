A prosecutorial witch hunt spins out of control

Mueller’s Outrageous Raid



The shocking raid on the office, home, and Manhattan hotel room of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, directed by a rogue independent prosecutor is the latest outrage in an out-of-control investigation aimed at reversing the results of the 2016 election. The raid Monday that was directed by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III was a “disgrace” and a “pure and simple witch hunt,” President Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s an attack on our country in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”

Trump’s comments fueled speculation that he will try to fire Mueller, something the president had been avoiding talking about publicly. Some lawmakers say terminating Mueller could lead to a constitutional crisis. “We’ll see what happens. … Many people have said ‘you should fire him,’ ” Trump said when asked if he would give Mueller the boot. “Again, they found nothing and in finding nothing, that’s a big statement.” Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has threatened violent unrest if Trump fires Mueller. On Dec. 17 the nearly impeached Obama cabinet official tweeted: “ABSOLUTE RED LINE: the firing of Bob Mueller or crippling the special counsel’s office. If removed or meaningfully tampered with, there must be mass, popular, peaceful support of both. The American people must be seen and heard – they will ultimately be determinative.” When radicals like Holder say they want peaceful protests, they are lying. A nonviolent leftist demonstration is almost a contradiction in terms. Holder doesn’t care if people get killed as long as his preferred political objective is achieved. He’s absolutely fine with riots and arson, as long as they are carried out for the right reasons. Investigators from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York executed a search warrant, seizing records on the $130,000 nondisclosure payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the last election. The x-rated performer claims to have had a sexual affair with Trump years ago. Officials also took a computer, financial records, and attorney-client communications. Cohen is also being probed for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations, the Washington Post reported Monday.

This is part of the Barack Obama-led anti-democratic insurgency that continues trying to oust the duly elected 45th president of the United States from the White House. Democrats, and more than a few Republicans on Capitol Hill, refuse to accept that the irretrievably corrupt Democrat Hillary Clinton was flattened by Republican Trump in a fair fight. Commissioned to investigate the Left’s ridiculous Trump-Russian electoral collusion conspiracy theory, Mueller, with his scorched-earth, shock-and-awe tactics, remains the Left’s best hope to remove Trump from power. Now with this major escalation by Mueller, the Left smells blood in the water and Trump-haters are becoming increasingly crazed and detached from reality. For example, MSNBC’s often bizarre Joy Reid devoted a segment of her show to exploring what could happen if the president refused to be questioned by Mueller. “What if he refuses to open the White House door?” Reid wondered aloud. “What if he fires any Secret Service agent who would allow the federal marshals in? What if Donald Trump simply decides I don’t have to follow the law? ‘I refuse to be held under the law. No marshal can get into this White House and any Secret Service agent who defies me is fired.’” Back in the real world that exists outside of MSNBC, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Fox News Channel that the heavy-handed raid made it a “dangerous day today for lawyer-client relations.” Documents were seized in the raid that took place even though Cohen “cooperated completely” with Mueller’s office, he said. “If this were Hillary Clinton [having her lawyer’s office raided], the ACLU would be on every TV station in America jumping up and down,” the liberal legal thinker said. “The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling.”

Continued below... Mueller is reportedly also investigating a $150,000 donation that Victor Pinchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch, made to the Donald J. Trump Foundation in September 2015 after Trump gave a 20-minute speech. That donation was the largest the foundation received that year, apart from Trump himself. Pinchuk has reportedly donated $13 million to the Clinton Foundation. Cohen reportedly solicited the donation in exchange for the speech. The address was made over video link to the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kiev, which promotes closer ties between Ukraine and the West and was sponsored by Pinchuk’s philanthropy. Former President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have attended the conference in the past. Mueller is reportedly interested in the Trump Organization’s failed 2015 push to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow, not long after the Kiev speech. Mueller has questioned at least three wealthy Russian oligarchs about whether they directly or indirectly provided funding to the Trump campaign. Mueller’s investigators have also been inquiring about money coming in from the United Arab Emirates. Mueller was supposed to be examining Russian election tampering but this latest raid “once again shows that the special crisis is Trump,” writes Daniel Greenfield, “[a]nd removing him from office through any means is the priority.” What Mueller is doing “is just an extension of the eavesdropping conducted by Obama.” “Mueller needs to be removed,” Greenfield concludes. “This investigation needs to be shut down and replaced with a credible investigation into what the Russians actually did and didn’t do, rather than a pretext for bringing down political opponents.” The Monday raid is one in a long train of prosecutorial abuses. In December Mueller’s thuggish investigators misappropriated thousands of possibly privileged Trump transition emails. Weeks before that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) urged that Mueller be fired, saying the special counsel has “indisputable” conflicts of interest. “We are at risk of a coup d’état in this country if we allow an unaccountable person with no oversight to undermine the duly-elected president of the United States,” Gaetz said, echoing earlier remarks by writer Michael Walsh who asserts the Left is engaged in a “rolling coup attempt” against President Trump. Unless somebody delivers a coup de grâce to this disgraceful coup attempt, Mueller’s machinations against Trump could drag on for a long time.

