Latest on Annapolis Shooting

Annapolis newsroom shooting leaves 5 people dead; suspect in custody, officials say

At least five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” during a shooting at the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, local officials said. An unidentified suspect is in custody, Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News.

A possible motive was unclear.—More…

 

• Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire Maryland’s Capital Gazette newsroom on Thursday
• Police responded within 60 seconds to reports of an active shooter at the newsroom at about 2.40pm
• The suspect, described as a white male with a ponytail, has been taken into custody but is refusing to identify himself to authorities
• Police sources said the gunman purposely damaged his fingertips so investigators couldn’t fingerprint him
• Authorities said they recovered a long gun and what they thought to be an explosive device from the scene
• Phil Davis, a court and crime reporter for the Gazette, said the gunman had shot through the glass door of the offices and then opened fire on the newspaper employees
• John McNamara, who has worked for the Gazette, has been confirmed among the shooting victims
• Intern Anthony Messenger tweeted at 2.43pm there was an ‘active shooter, please help us’ 
More…



 

