Latest on Annapolis Shooting

June 28, 2018
Annapolis newsroom shooting leaves 5 people dead; suspect in custody, officials say
At least five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” during a shooting at the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, local officials said. An unidentified suspect is in custody, Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News.
Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh— Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018
• Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire Maryland’s Capital Gazette newsroom on Thursday
• Police responded within 60 seconds to reports of an active shooter at the newsroom at about 2.40pm
• The suspect, described as a white male with a ponytail, has been taken into custody but is refusing to identify himself to authorities
• Police sources said the gunman purposely damaged his fingertips so investigators couldn’t fingerprint him
• Authorities said they recovered a long gun and what they thought to be an explosive device from the scene
• Phil Davis, a court and crime reporter for the Gazette, said the gunman had shot through the glass door of the offices and then opened fire on the newspaper employees
• John McNamara, who has worked for the Gazette, has been confirmed among the shooting victims
• Intern Anthony Messenger tweeted at 2.43pm there was an ‘active shooter, please help us’
