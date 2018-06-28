Latest on Annapolis Shooting

‘Ponytailed’ white male carrying a ‘long gun’ and explosive device shoots at least five dead and leaves three ‘gravely injured’ at Maryland’s Capital Gazette newsroom, as cops reveal he purposely damaged his fingertips so he couldn’t be identified

• Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire Maryland’s Capital Gazette newsroom on Thursday

• Police responded within 60 seconds to reports of an active shooter at the newsroom at about 2.40pm

• The suspect, described as a white male with a ponytail, has been taken into custody but is refusing to identify himself to authorities

• Police sources said the gunman purposely damaged his fingertips so investigators couldn’t fingerprint him

• Authorities said they recovered a long gun and what they thought to be an explosive device from the scene

• Phil Davis, a court and crime reporter for the Gazette, said the gunman had shot through the glass door of the offices and then opened fire on the newspaper employees

• John McNamara, who has worked for the Gazette, has been confirmed among the shooting victims

• Intern Anthony Messenger tweeted at 2.43pm there was an ‘active shooter, please help us’

—More…





