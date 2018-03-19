The biggest neo-Nazi threat is coming from the Left to a college near you

Neo-Nazis on Campus



The David Horowitz Freedom Center’s bold new campaign to expose the rampant anti-Semitism and dangerous, genocidal rhetoric of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) and their student supporters across the nation is officially underway. The campuses of four California universities –UC Berkeley, San Francisco State University, UCLA, and USC— have already been blanketed with hard-hitting, fact-based posters that detail the virulent Jew-hatred of these activists and the neo-Nazi-sympathizing professors who try to grant them moral authority.

The posters are coming soon to many more college and university campuses across the country. To bolster the campaign, the Freedom Center will be debuting a powerful new pamphlet by Sara Dogan titled SJP: Neo-Nazis on Campus, as well as publicizing the effort at its Stop University Support for Terrorists website. This groundbreaking investigative report examines how anti-Israel activists affiliated with SJP, MSA, and likeminded groups are using social media to praise Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, urge an intifada-style uprising in the U.S., and call for a second Holocaust to exterminate the Jews. The same people also smear Israel, describing Jews as “colonial-settler” occupiers of a nonexistent state called “Palestine,” while calling Israel an “apartheid state” even though it is the only liberal democracy in the Middle East and a staunch U.S. ally. The profiles in the pamphlet—which were assembled using carefully documented references from the Canary Mission, a nonprofit group dedicated to cataloguing hatred across the political spectrum— showcase the statements, actions and motivations of 10 of the most ardent neo-Nazis leading the campus war against Israel. Among the statements made by SJP and MSA supporters that appear in both the pamphlet and posters are: “How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough.” “Wow White Jews are so entitled LMFAOOO Please die.” “Hitler had a lot of great ideas. We need a guy like that in the White House.” “Had to write about a leader for DCL class. Wrote about Hitler. Cuz he’s a boss.”

The Freedom Center pamphlet and posters also expose UC Berkeley Professor Hatem Bazian, a co-founder of SJP, as an anti-Semite and supporter of the anti-Israel terrorist group HAMAS. Bazian has shared anti-Semitic memes on social media, including a Twitter post depicting a caricature of an Orthodox Jew with the caption, “MOM LOOK! I IS CHOSEN! I CAN NOW KILL, RAPE, SMUGGLE ORGANS & STEAL THE LAND OF PALESTINIANS *YAY* ASHKE-NAZI[.]” Bazian helped to found SJP to wage a campus-based war against Israel on behalf of HAMAS by stigmatizing those who support Israel, as well as creating a climate of hatred towards Jews and Israel supporters. Bazian is chairman of the board of the related hate group, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), and is on record calling for the destruction of the Jewish state and its Jewish inhabitants. Of course, Bazian strenuously denies that he hates Jews. The charge of “anti-Semitism is used as a means of neutralizing the opposition so the mainstream American public will distance itself from the ‘extremists,’” he has said.

Continued below... HAMAS funnels money to campus radicals through AMP. That funding has helped to make SJP the principal collegiate organization in the HAMAS terror network and its campus-based propaganda effort. SJP vigorously supports the HAMAS-endorsed and financed Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign that can be considered a form of economic terrorism aimed at undermining, delegitimizing, and eventually destroying the Jewish state. It needs to be noted that the HAMAS founding charter refers to “the Nazism of the Jews” and claims that “Islam will obliterate it [i.e. Israel], just as it obliterated others before it.” The document declares that peace initiatives “are all contrary to the beliefs of the Islamic Resistance Movement”; that “there is no solution to the Palestinian problem except by Jihad”; and that “war for the sake of Allah” is a noble enterprise that requires the faithful to “assault and kill” on an immense scale. In 2009, Bazian founded and became director of the Center for the Study and Documentation of Islamophobia, which is part of UC Berkeley’s Center for Race and Gender. He is editor-in-chief of the Islamophobia Studies Journal which he founded.It isn’t at all surprising that SJP and MSA refuse to condemn HAMAS because both groups were created by the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization known for translating Mein Kampf into Arabic and whose leader, Hassan al-Banna, was an open admirer of Hitler who launched the Islamic-Palestinian movement to “push the Jews into the sea.” The Freedom Center’s new poster campaign attempts to expose SJP and MSA activists as promoters of a neo-Nazi ideology and supporters of anti-Israel terrorism so America’s students can learn for themselves the disturbing full implications of backing these hateful anti-Israeli, anti-American groups.

Matthew Vadum, Bombthrowers, and matthewvadum.blogspot.com, is an investigative reporter at a watchdog group in Washington, D.C.

His new book Subversion Inc. can be bought at Amazon.com (US), Amazon.ca (Canada), and as an e-book at Kobo (Canada).

Visit the Subversion Inc. Facebook page. Follow me on Twitter.