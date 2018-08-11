Holocaust victim's legacy is misappropriated by deranged leftists.

New Anne Frank Play Casts ICE As The Nazis

A new leftist politics-tainted theatrical production of The Diary of Anne Frank in Los Angeles outrageously compares the Trump administration to the German Nazi regime by replacing Nazis hunting for Jews with ICE agents tracking down Latino illegal aliens. Although the play is set to open Sept. 6 in Los Angeles, the comparison between Anne Frank and illegal aliens in the United States is beyond farfetched.

Illegal aliens enter the U.S. without permission. They are, legally speaking, the authors of their own misfortune. Nonetheless, efforts to apprehend them are not persecutory, and when they are caught, they are not persecuted. They are treated humanely at all times. They are given a hearing and due process. If they are found to be present unlawfully in the country, they are removed from it, not sent to forced labor camps of death camps. Apart from trivializing the deaths of six million Jews and many others under Adolph Hitler’s Nazi regime, the play treats those who enforce our nation’s immigration laws as monstrous genocidal brutes and absurdly equates the idea of maintaining national borders with violent governmental persecution. It is a theatrical manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In the original version of the real-life story, 13-year-old Anne Frank describes her life in her diary after her family hides in an attic in Amsterdam during the 1940-45 Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. The Frank family avoids the Nazis from July 1942 to August 1944 when they are eventually discovered by the Gestapo and sent to a death camp that only Anne’s father, Otto, survives. The new production comes after CNN published an op-in March by Kyung Lah and Alberto Moya titled “Inside a safe house, hiding from ICE.” The writers argued that deporting illegal aliens was somehow similar to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust. The new interpretation of the play depicts Latino illegals hiding from the supposedly Nazi-like officials of the U.S. Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE). Prominent Democrat lawmakers have joined forces with the anti-American activists of Antifa to demand that ICE, which does not have a reputation for police brutality, be abolished.

The real goal is to rid America of immigration law enforcement altogether But to anarchists, any notion of laws and national borders is state-sanctioned violence in and of itself. The real goal is to rid America of immigration law enforcement altogether. Breitbart News reports: The production, directed by former Roseanne writer Stan Zimmerman and scheduled to run throughout September, “was inspired by the true story of a Jewish woman in Los Angeles who created a ‘Safe House’ for a Latina mother and her two daughters after her husband was deported by ICE.” The play’s characters in the attic will be played by a LatinX cast, according to a promotional website. “We are not changing the Nazi characters to ICE agents in our upcoming production of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’” producer Anne Kathryn Parma explained. “This will be a word-for-word presentation of the 1997 Broadway script [of the original play]. We are, however, re-imagining the setting with LatinX families reading the play from their Safe House. This new staging was inspired by the true story of a Jewish woman in Los Angeles.” And in case you were wondering, Latinxis a politically correct neologism, “a gender-neutral word for people of Latin American descent,” according to Merriam-Webster. “Latinx purposefully breaks with Spanish’s gendered grammatical tradition. X signifies something unknown and is used in Latinx to connote unspecified gender. A similar use of “x” is in Mx., a gender-neutral title of courtesy that is used in place of gendered titles, such as Mr. and Ms. It has been suggested that the use of “x” in Mx. influenced Latinx.”

Continued below... Since Donald Trump became president, the Anne Frank Center has become a hotbed of leftist resistance Assaults on The Diary of Anne Frank are, unfortunately, nothing new. As Daniel Greenfield notes, this so-called reimagining of the play “accomplishes the final de-Judaization of Anne Frank leaving the story truly Judenrein.” Judenrein a German Nazi-era word meaning“cleansed [or free] of Jews.” At the urging of Communist playwright Lillian Hellman, the original Broadway version of the play worked hard to strip Frank of her Jewishness. Then there is the dubious Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, a business name used by the Anne Frank Center USA Inc. The nonprofit claims that Anne’s father, Otto, “founded our organization as the Anne Frank Foundation,” an assertion disputed by plenty of critics. Since Donald Trump became president, the Anne Frank Center has become a hotbed of leftist resistance. Instead of respecting Anne Frank’s legacy, the group, led by partisan Democrat hack Steven Goldstein, absurdly calls the victim of Nazi crimes “one of the greatest feminist and social justice leaders in history.” The Left has been growing increasingly unhinged as its supporters find themselves unable to oust the duly elected 45thpresident of the United States from the White House. As has been the case with every Republican president in recent decades, left-wingers have likened Donald Trump to Hitler and GOPers to Nazis. But the intensity of leftist hatred against Trump seems to outdo the visceral hatred the Left expressed against George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush. This is just beginning. Brace yourself for another two or six years of Trump-is-Hitler propaganda.

