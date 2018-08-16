New evidence emerges in Ellison domestic abuse allegations: Democrats, media go into protection mode

By Matthew Vadum -- Matthew Vadum—— Bio and Archives--August 16, 2018
Minnesota Democrats have chosen an in-your-face Muslim lawmaker who has been accused of serial domestic abuse as their official candidate for the top law enforcement post in that state.
Minnesota is an important state for President Trump and Republicans. Trump barely lost the state in 2016 and is hoping to put it in his column in 2020. Democrats there are still traumatized over Sen. Al Franken’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.
In voting Tuesday, Ellison won 49.8 percent or 280,282 votes, besting his nearest rival, Debra Hilstrom, who garnered 19.1 percent or 107,794 votes. An admirer of convicted cop killer and leftist folk hero Mumia Abu Jamal, Ellison will face Republican nominee Doug Wardlow in the general election Nov. 6.
Ellison is a former co-chairman of the Communist-linked Congressional Progressive Caucus. He is also a former member of the Nation of Islam who described its Hitler-loving leader Louis Farrakhan as “a role model for black youth.”
Ellison said he was “honored to have earned the overwhelming support” of Democrats.
“As the People’s Lawyer, I will be on the front lines to defend the rights and freedoms of all Minnesotans,” said the alleged serial girlfriend beater. “As your Attorney General, I will fight every day to put Minnesota families ahead of powerful special interests, to increase access to affordable health care, make our economy more fair, and expand opportunity for all.”
The term “People’s Lawyer” has a special meaning for left-wing radicals like Ellison.
The Left likes to refer to some of its legal heroes like Sixties icon William Kunstler as “People’s Lawyers.”
A “People’s Lawyer” – the phrase is always capitalized – is a crusading, small-c communist attorney who devotes his life to using the legal system to fundamentally transform America. As such it is a profoundly antisocial, un-American concept, so, naturally, it is embraced by the communist-dominated National Lawyers Guild (NLG).
The six-term congressman and deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) decided not to seek reelection in his ultra-safe seat in Minneapolis in Minnesota’s 5th U.S. House district to run for the post of attorney general of Minnesota. Although the state hasn’t had a Republican attorney general since 1971, Ellison’s gambit is a somewhat risky move in a state that isn’t as radically left-wing as his home district.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez ducked the issue of his second-in-command’s girlfriend abuse until after Ellison won the primary election.
On Wednesday, Perez ended his silence, claiming Ellison’s troubles would not haunt Democrats in the fall elections.
Perez said he takes all allegations of domestic abuse “very seriously” but said it wouldn’t make a difference politically. “Democrats have been winning everywhere,” he said. “That, I think, continues.”
Two women are accusing Ellison of wrongdoing. The mainstream media has, for the most part, downplayed the allegations by the women.
Left-wing activist Amy Alexander claimed Ellison abused her in 2006.
“His anger kicked in. He berated me. He grabbed me and pushed me out of the way. I was terrified. I called the police. As he fled he broke my screen door. I have never been so scared,” Amy Alexander wrote in 2006.
Alexander claims Ellison ran a smear campaign to discredit her. “I feared for my life and for the safety of my daughter,” she said at the time. “I heard through the grapevine that Ellison’s people had preemptively distributed information to the press suggesting that I was insane.”
Evidence of a call to 911 emergency services complaining about Ellison’s conduct just recently surfaced and was published by independent journalist Laura Loomer. The report of the call dated May 16, 2005, states: “CLR RPTG SHE WAS ASLT’D BY ELLISON/KEITH/BLACK MALE/41/WEARING SUIT LS LEAVING APT.”
Another left-wing lady, Karen Monahan, complained of abuse at the hands of Ellison.
In 2016 she said:
“That is when he tried to drag me off the bed by my legs and feet, screaming, ‘Bitch you answer when I am talking to you. I said take out the trash, you’re a bad guest’ … He kept trying to drag me off the bed, telling me to get the f___ out of his house, over and over.”
Monahan’s son claims to have seen hundreds of angry text messages from Ellison, some of which contained threats against his mother. The son also claims to have watched a video showing Ellison dragging his mother off a bed by her feet.
Ellison said there is no such video “because I never behaved in this way.”
Whether the video exists or not, Ellison’s candidacy to be Minnesota attorney general probably isn’t in jeopardy.
He’s a Democrat, and a leftist, and a Muslim, so the rules don’t apply.
