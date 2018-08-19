New Poll Results Freaking out Democrats

The liberal mainstream news media have a narrative about Donald Trump and they do not deviate. The constant refrain is that the President is unhinged, idiotic, tyrannical and especially racist. Recently, the President was labeled a racist when he criticized CNN’s Don Lemon and NBA star LeBron James. Their latest obsession is the new book written by fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman.

In the book, Omarosa accuses the President of being a racist and using the “N-word” while hosting The Apprentice on NBC-TV. The President’s inflammatory language was supposedly captured on a tape that has been withheld from the public. Nevertheless, the show’s former producer, Mark Burnett, denied that such a tape exists. The President also tweeted that he doesn’t “have that word in my vocabulary, and never have.”

Despite the denials, the media will continue to focus on Omarosa as a way of damaging the President who they love to hate. According to the Media Research Center, the coverage of the President by the major networks has been extremely biased. At least, 90% of the coverage has been negative, much worse than the positive press they showered on Barack Obama.

In this toxic media environment, it is amazing that a new Rasmussen poll shows that Trump has a 50% overall approval rating. This is higher than Obama’s rating at a similar point in his presidency.

Among the findings is an interesting trend among African American voters. Despite the constant media portrayal of the President as a flaming racist, the August 15, 2018 Rasmussen poll showed that 36% of African American respondents gave the President a positive approval rating. In one year, the President’s African American approval rating increased by 17% in the Rasmussen poll.

This support level is much higher than recent Republican presidential candidates have received. In the last 50 years, the highest level of African American support was received by Richard Nixon in the 1972 election, in which he garnered 18% of the vote, according to national exit polls. Since then it declined significantly to a low of only 4% in 2008.

If President Trump can receive 18% or more of African American votes in the 2020 presidential election, he will score an overwhelming victory. Democrats are petrified of such a scenario, so it will be imperative for party leaders to continue their name calling of Donald Trump. Over the next few years, their constant refrain will be that Donald Trump is a bigot who hates African Americans.