New York Times lies about Rosenstein letter

A New York Times article published on April 3 inaccurately summarized the letter Rod Rosenstein, acting in the stead of recused Attorney General Sessions, sent to President Trump recommending the removal of James Comey as FBI Director. According to the Times, “Mr. Rosenstein cited the handling of the Clinton case in a memo the White House used to rationalize Mr. Trump’s firing of Mr. Comey.”

BBC published the Rosenstein letter in full

However, the BBC published the Rosenstein letter in full with the following introductory paragraph: “President Donald Trump followed the recommendation of his deputy attorney general when he fired FBI boss James Comey. What did Rod Rosenstein say? This is his letter in full.”



To make it fit with the Times narrative in an article supposedly referring to opinions of unnamed members of Special Counsel Mueller’s team, they changed what the Rosenstein letter actually was and made it out to be something IT TOTALLY WAS NOT: a short note where a couple of negative things about Comey were said that were falsely used as an excuse for firing Comey.



First of all, the memo was a letter consisting of a couple of thousand words and not just a few brief sound bite sentences.



Secondly, it was written expressly recommending the removal of Comey after cautioning the President to carefully consider the impact of doing such a thing.



Thirdly, the President did not need reasons outside of the scope of this letter to fire Comey. Nothing in it was misconstrued to be a “rationalization” for some other reason for firing Comey.



Excerpts of Rosenstein’s letter

Here are some excerpts of Rosenstein’s letter:

