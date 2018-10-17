Endorsers of Antifa terror are suddenly outraged about non-exploding packages.

NON-FUNCTIONING BOMBS AND DOUBLE STANDARDS



Political terrorism is almost exclusively the province of the Left in America, so naturally, conservatives find the timing of the delivery of non-functioning, vaguely scary-looking replicas of letter bombs this week to opponents of President Trump suspicious to say the least. Remember that the Democratic National Committee has officially endorsed the violent Black Lives Matter movement and that more than a few Democrats support the Antifa terrorist movement. Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 running-mate, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), whose son Woody is an Antifa terrorist, said recently that Democrats need to “fight in the streets” against Republicans.

Political terrorism is almost exclusively the province of the Left in America Intended recipients of the packages include former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Trump critic and actor Robert DeNiro, and leftist billionaire George Soros, CBS News reports. Some of those targeted are the worst purveyors of violent rhetoric targeting Republicans. Hillary Clinton embraced violence against Republicans when she said Oct. 9, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate that’s when civility can start again.” So did Maxine Waters when she said June 23, “And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore anywhere” Eric Holder said Oct. 10 that Democrats need to get physical with Republicans. “Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said to a cheering crowd at a political rally. Both Joe Biden and Robert DeNiro have said they want to beat Trump up physically.

Violent rhetoric and real-life violence in America today emanates from the Left The bomber, if that’s what the perpetrator can be called, may be a disgruntled Sanders supporter for all we know. As of Wednesday, all the packages listed a return address of “Debbie Wasserman Schultz,” a Democrat congresswoman from Florida who chaired the Democratic National Committee when it cheated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) out of the party’s 2016 presidential nomination on Clinton’s orders. The FBI says the packages are connected and that more could be on their way. President Trump hasn’t been urging his supporters to take action against his political opponents. On the contrary, Wednesday he denounced the low-budget terror campaign being waged by persons unknown as “an attack on democracy itself.” Trump has been campaigning for Republican candidates in the Nov. 6 congressional elections based on his winning conservative record. Two conservative Supreme Court justices confirmed, tax cuts enacted, a booming economy, immigration reform in progress, a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and many other accomplishments make the case with the American people.



Continued below... Every single time in history an American president has been felled by an assassin’s bullet it has been at the hands of Democrats or leftists Besides, the violent rhetoric and real-life violence in America today emanates from the Left, not from conservatives or Republicans. It was a Bernie Sanders-supporting left-winger, James Hodgkinson, who tried and very nearly succeeded in assassinating House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) during a baseball practice. Evidence suggests Hodgkinson wanted to kill more GOP lawmakers had he not been shot and killed during a shootout with police. The media delights in threats of violence against Trump and those who support him. In 2017 in New York City a production of Julius Caesar featured the lead character played by an actor who resembled President Trump being stabbed on stage. Alleged comedian Kathy Griffin appeared in a video with a fake severed head made to look like Trump. “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” entertainer Madonna said Jan. 21, 2017. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” actor Johnny Depp said June 22, 2017. “It has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Leftist propaganda, calculated to inflame public opinion, end the surge of positive Trump news And don’t forget that every single time in history an American president has been felled by an assassin’s bullet it has been at the hands of Democrats or leftists. Since Trump announced he was seeking the presidency, there have been at least 600 violent incidents or incidents of harassment aimed at Trump and those associated with him, according to a running tally compiled by Breitbart News. “And amid this climate of hate, corporate media are purposely fanning the flames and rationalizing violence,” the media outlet observes. None of the devices destined for the Trump adversaries have exploded. It appears at this point that they were never intended to explode. They were intended as leftist propaganda, calculated to inflame public opinion, end the surge of positive Trump news, and halt Republicans’ new advances in the polls. Of course, for all we know at this point, the perpetrators could be Trump supporters, but that seems unlikely. With very few historical exceptions, conservatives and Republicans don’t bomb people. Bombing is what leftists like Bill Ayers and other communist terrorists do. So at first glance this fake-bomb campaign looks like what some might call a “false flag” operation. David Horowitz was quick to express skepticism.

Continued below... Victory was within grasp for Republicans, so something had to be done to change the pro-Trump news cycle “Obama, the Clintons, Soros and the Fake News channels get suspicious packages all on the same day[,]” tweeted the David Horowitz Freedom Center founder on Oct. 24. “Jeez, do you wonder who sent them? The DNC perhaps?” (The David Horowitz Freedom Center is the publisher of FrontPage.) Just days ago all the mainstream media could generate was a mournful lament of how Republicans were on track for an electoral rebound. Before that it had seemed Republicans could lose control of Congress, which would have imperiled Trump’s presidency by green-lighting potentially scores of new investigations into the Trump administration and preventing judicial and other confirmations, in addition to the shameful probes already in progress related to the insane Trump-Russia electoral collusion conspiracy theory. But widespread voter revulsion at the Left’s character assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh enraged the GOP grassroots and won new supporters for that party’s cause. Victory was within grasp for Republicans, so something had to be done to change the pro-Trump news cycle

