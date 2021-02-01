Nullification Is The Rightful Remedy

In 1832, a crisis ensued between the federal government and the South over the right of the federal government to impose tariffs on foreign goods entering the country for purposes other than revenue. South Carolina was hit particularly hard as foreign manufactured goods were cheaper than those manufactured in the North, especially because of the cost of shipping those goods from the North. Washington forced the South to purchase those overpriced goods to protect Northern interests and political benefactors. South Carolina decided to declare the tariff null and void. The crisis only ended when the federal government lowered the tariff to where it was acceptable to both the South and the federal government.

Nullification (a state officially declaring a federal law or executive order void because of its dubious constitutionality) has come back. Several states have recently declared that they will nullify all federal unconstitutional acts. Much blame can be placed on a political party with a nefarious agenda that, according to more than half of the country, has stolen power. Criticism can also be placed on a Supreme Court that has actively pursued inactivism in the face of constitutional questions regarding federal elections and questionable results in one or more states. In this climate of silence amid illegal executive acts, states are beginning to talk nullification of laws that they feel are unconstitutional.

The founders were always concerned with a strong central government getting out of control. If the government, state or federal, is allowed to determine the scope of its own powers, how limited will those powers remain? Can the federal government choose to nullify the 2nd Amendment? Can a state choose to disregard its own legislature concerning election law, especially when it affects the rest of the country? And so, once again, nullification raises its head.

This principle of Nullification revolves around the 10th Amendment. That is, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States, respectively, or to the people.”

The 10th Amendment defines the very principle of federalism, powers divided between a central authority and peripheral states. The founders did not want an all-powerful central government, but a nation of sovereign states revolving around a central authority for the major purpose of mutual defense, and with limited powers over the states. That is federalism under a republican form of government, a representative government where the rights of the minority as well as the majority are both represented and protected. The Bill of Rights is said to be a negative document. That is, the ten amendments to the Constitution declaring not what the federal government can do, but what it cannot do.

The Democrats are now on a roll. They are moving headlong to transform our country from a constitutional republic to a secular socialist totalitarian state complete with a propaganda minister, or as they would call it, a reality czar to monitor truth as they see it. They somehow managed to gain control of the executive branch and both houses of the legislature.