NV Schools Endanger Children

LAS VEGAS, NV—Clark County Public School District is pushing to adopt new policies that would violate students’ privacy, endanger children and make schools less safe, despite community opposition. On Thursday, August 9, the school board will be voting on policies that will allow students to use bathrooms, locker rooms and showers based on their gender identity, rather than their biological sex.

Any students who refuse to refer to so-called “transgender” students by the name or gender with which they identify, could face discipline

Teachers, students, staff and volunteers in the school district also will be required use the pronoun the student prefers. Any students who refuse to refer to so-called “transgender” students by the name or gender with which they identify, could face discipline. Another proposed policy, which would require the teaching of gender fluidity in classroom activities for K-12, states: “Classroom activities shall be relevant, meaningful and appropriate for students with diverse gender identities or expressions and do not discriminate or segregate according to gender identity or expression.”

More than 60 percent of county residents do not support the policies, which are not required by state or federal law. In fact, federal law specifically provides that private facilities separated based on biological sex do not violate laws against sex discrimination. Federal law also does not include “gender identity” in the definition of “sex discrimination.”



Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “Clark County Public Schools must protect its students, not place them in danger or violate their privacy. Schools should be a place where students feel safe to use bathrooms and locker rooms. Allowing boys to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms defies common sense,” said Staver.