These social justice brats will know “capitalism and Christianity are evil” because their smart devices, corrupt politicians, and teachers would have told them so at nauseam

Offensive ‘Social Justice’ Corporatist Pandering



If I had a dollar for every young and ill-informed brat in this country who believes that our nation is oppressive and in need of a communist “social justice” makeover, supporting the benched quarterback who took a knee during the playing of our National Anthem, I would be rich. It would seem that education would clarify the confusion these brats experience. However, since most educators are hard-core socialists and they indoctrinate every student who is unfortunate enough to enter their classrooms, to reject the very system under which their parents and grandparents have prospered.

As someone said on rightbias.com, “In countries where people are free, people are not ‘equal.’ In countries where everyone is ‘equal,’ people are not free.” The benched quarterback in question is Colin Kaepernick, the face of Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ newest ad, “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything.” What exactly did Kaepernick sacrifice? What is that “something” that he believes in and is it good for America or even American? Pat Tillman, a real American hero, left a lucrative NFL career to join the U.S. Army Rangers after the Muslim terrorist attacks on 9/11. He really made the ultimate sacrifice when he lost his life in service to our country. He is the face of an American hero, not Kaepernick. Kaepernick’s latest stunt is about money and about disrespect for our country. Half of the country will probably buy more Nike products while the other half will donate or burn their tennis shoes, switch to a different brand, and the Nike stock prices will continue to drop. It is a stunt about money and corporatist pandering to the faux narrative of “social justice,” a non-existent oppression in a country where Kaepernick, a minority, was given every opportunity to succeed and made millions as a footballer. His jihad against American values and truth will not endear him any time soon to the NFL fans.

Corporatist Pandering 101 Corporatist Pandering 101 is best exemplified by a Facebook meme showing a photo of Asian women making Nike shoes with the caption, “These factory workers (which are 80% female) are making Nike shoes for 20 cents an hour, working 70-80 hours a week, so that Nike can profit enough to pay Colin Kaepernick millions to speak out against oppression and justice.” Sean Hannity said on his show, “There are millions of men and women who really sacrificed everything for strangers they didn’t even know so the world, this country, could be a better, safer, freer place.” Untold numbers of unknown American heroes, men and women, who did not make millions, are buried in graves around the world, having sacrificed their lives so that Kaepernick can disrespect our National Anthem to make the false point that American minorities are oppressed and thus America must be turned into the image of his fellow travelers. Every minority member of this society has the same rights and responsibilities as the majority, to follow our Constitution, not Sharia Law, to obey our laws, to respect our flag and our National Anthem, to pay taxes, to work hard, to go to school, respect the police, and study hard to become the best they can be. Minorities are not oppressed, on the contrary, they receive special benefits and allowances that are not available to the majority especially when they go to college, seek employment, receive adjusted entrance scores, special scholarships and grants, and other benefits.

Continued below... Sen. McCain embodied real sacrifice when he spent five years of his life as a prisoner of war in a Vietnamese jail. No matter how you feel about him, he sacrificed those five years for his country. Only people who were in that hellish jail with him, captured and tortured by the Vietnamese, can really speak about the irretrievable loss of those five years. The rest of us cannot possibly understand any more than the village idiots pushing socialism and communism, individuals who were asleep in class when lessons were taught about the Soviet gulags, torture, starvation, and the death of 100 million innocents living under socialism/communism who died by the hands of their socialist/communist tormenting masters, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Ceausescu, Castro, Pol Pot, to name just a few. Various unions were successful in organizing parades on Labor Day in the “flyover country” where Democrats control the voting block and the narrative agenda of communist “social justice.” It is easy to convince people to vote for and support socialism now as they are promised free healthcare, living wages, daycare, college education, and freedom from manufactured oppression of minorities in a country where tolerance, personal success, and wealth at every income level are not found anywhere else in the world. Alexandria Ortasio-Cortez was pictured recently with school children, speaking to them about her Democrat Socialist ideas. Democrat Socialism is an oxymoron since by definition Socialists can only be Democrats. But school children do not understand history or civics. They are a rapt and impressionable audience, mesmerized by the confusing words and ideas of one young “socialista” from the Bronx who is peddling socialism. These social justice brats in the making, who are not missing any meals and amenities of a full and happy life, will become social justice warriors upon graduation from high school or college. Their brains would have been washed and re-wired to hate everything remotely resembling capitalism, adopting socialist ideas and slogans, while living economically successful lives when compared to the rest of the world. They will know “capitalism and Christianity are evil” because their smart devices, corrupt politicians, and teachers would have told them so at nauseam.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Listen to Dr. Paugh on Butler on Business, every Wednesday to Thursday at 10:49 AM EST

Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh, Romanian Conservative is a freelance writer, author, radio commentator, and speaker. Her books, “Echoes of Communism”, “Liberty on Life Support” and “U.N. Agenda 21: Environmental Piracy,” “Communism 2.0: 25 Years Later” are available at Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

Her commentaries reflect American Exceptionalism, the economy, immigration, and education.Visit her website, ileanajohnson.com