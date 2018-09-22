I have never seen, in my lifetime, a political party so determined to NOT leave us in peace, but keep us in anger, chaos, and confusion...torches & pitchforks

OK, Where Do We Keep the Torches & Pitchforks?



Any attorney will tell you, when a case (or confirmation hearing) is going badly, create doubt and confusion. On with the show. When Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) released the accusation against Judge Kavanaugh, having waited 45-days for just the right time, it turned the confirmation process, as planned, upside down. Republicans are rightly being cautious while Democrats are predictably screaming outrage, raising pitchforks and torches, storming the gates, ready to throw the first stone. They are calling for a full investigation which they know could take months. It would take us past the midterm elections and, if they take over the Senate, almost certainly result in dumping Kavanaugh. The Left will not allow another conservative on the bench. Never mind they lost the last presidential election. They never accepted it and show few signs they plan to do so. To Democrats, elections only have consequences to Republicans.

Politics is a dirty business with too many unsavory people finding a home. But, nowhere to be found among the Democrat ranks is a shred of decency or fair play, only the rabid acquisition of power at any cost. They have a turd in every pocket. Even the presumption of innocence, the bedrock of our judicial system, is once again being assaulted by them. Democrats are fiercely attempting another Clarence Thomas/Anita Hill fiasco hoping to muddy the water. The accuser, Christine Ford, did not want her name out in public. That was not to happen however unreasonable to expect. The Democrats, with great anticipation, dropped Ms. Ford, probably kicking and screaming, down the barrel of a cannon and lit the fuse. Even though she is a DNC and Bernie Sanders supporter, I’m sure they couldn’t care less how she will eventually land. She is now a tool. The Left’s immediate objective is to rid themselves of Kavanaugh, period! If an investigation were to take place, where would it begin? Who has a crystal clear memory of the events that took place? Where are the witnesses, if any? She admits there was no rape, only the possibility of such, as best her memory can recollect. Considering her school, Holton Arms, had a reputation for being a drinking-party school, her recollection may be dull indeed. This is a classic he said/she said case. These types of cases are difficult at best. They depend on a high level of detail. The parties are examined and cross-examined, hammering each witness for details and inconsistencies. Either side could be true. In this case, the problem lies in the passage of time…more than 35-years. There cannot possibly be any acceptable level of detail. Even the accuser admits she can’t remember when or where it happened. If the hearing or trial determines that both party’s accounts are equally likely, the defendant will prevail.

What is most disturbing are the groups aiding the Democrats in handing out the torches and pitchforks. The Washington Times is reporting that the Daily Caller found a “...new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.” The group, Demand Justice, established just this year, gets its money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which gets its money from the Open Society Policy Center, which gets its money from none other than George Soros, the man with dirty hands. Demand Justice’s entire mission is to get progressive policy passed through the courts. They know they cannot depend on the election process. It has also been reported that the attorney representing the accuser is vice-chair of the Project On Government Oversight, a group funded by the Open Society Foundation, funded by, you know, George Soros. In a statement on Thursday, he stated “A rush to a hearing is unnecessary.” Translation: Let’s do the hearing after we win the elections in November or maybe the presidency in 2020. It is becoming painfully obvious that this is a political scheme designed to destroy Judge Kavanaugh, his family, his nomination and to keep this story on the front page as long as possible. Scores of women have publicly stated that Brett Kavanaugh is of the highest character. Says a former high school girlfriend, “He was always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations against him in no way represent the decent man I knew. We remain good friends.” To Democrats, these testimonials are meaningless. The seriousness of the accusation is more than enough to demand his stoning. And now Ms. Ford is demanding that Judge Kavanaugh testify first. A complete reversal of the judicial process. Again, the death of presumed innocence, guilt by accusation. I have never seen, in my lifetime, a political party so determined to NOT leave us in peace, but keep us in anger, chaos, and confusion…torches & pitchforks.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).