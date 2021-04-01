Oklahoma Stands for Unborn Children

Oklahoma Senate voted 37-10 for House Bill 2441, known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” which prohibits an abortion if the unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected, typically about six weeks of pregnancy. Sponsored by state Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, the bill states that abortionists who violate the law could be charged with homicide and lose their license. Exceptions would be allowed if the mother’s life is at risk or a doctor certifies in writing that her pregnancy is “medically futile.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK —Oklahoma legislators are standing for the sanctity of human life by voting in favor of three pro-life bills yesterday and sending them to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk for his expected approval.

The state House passed the bill in March.

The state Senate also passed a bill yesterday requiring that abortions be done by doctors who are certified OB-GYNs and another bill that would add abortions to a list of unprofessional conduct actions by doctors.

Senator Daniels said, “This has been a hard-fought battle, and no one, single bill will end abortion in our state. But each of these measures represents one more step in our journey to defend the sanctity of life.”

Liberty Counsel has filed numerous briefs to protect the unborn and to show the inherent value of human life. The first case Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver argued before the United States Supreme Court in 1994 was in defense of pro-life sidewalk counselors.

Liberty Counsel now defends Sandra Merritt against the vicious two-front attack launched against her by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris and later her replacement, then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Planned Parenthood. Merritt is a courageous pro-life grandmother who exposed Planned Parenthood’s horrific trade in baby body parts. She and her co-defendant, David Daleiden, the founder of the Center for Medical Progress, are the first undercover journalists to be charged with a crime for undercover recordings made in the public interest in the history of California.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “We commend Oklahoma legislators for their stand to protect the sanctity of human life. Every precious unborn child has the right to life. We must continue to pass legislation to make the womb a safe place once again.”