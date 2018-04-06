DACA is a Trojan horse. Give amnesty to anyone and you give it to everyone

Once Again Sing the Chorus Build the Wall Build the Wall Build the Wall



In the last presidential election we had the choice between the last nail in our coffin and a chance. We now have a chance. America’s place on the world stage is being clarified by President Trump. But we need to keep things in perspective. We need to keep our eye on the prize. What good does it do to gain the world if we lose the homeland? It was mainly domestic issues that drove everyone to the polls to prevent Hillary’s coronation. We want America back. We want the shining city on a hill back not the shabby globalist collective Obama, Hillary and the rest of the Progressives have been shoving down our throat.

We need to save our country from disappearing beneath the waves of the uninvited. And to have any chance of doing that we need to have a country left to save not just a place with open borders and a sign that says, “No admission fee and everything’s free.” The clock is ticking. The courts have shown they will do everything they can to stop our president from enforcing sanity or even the law to stop the invasion. Congress has shown they will spend money on anything except border security. Stop the migration invasion! Secure the border! No amnesty! Bring our troops home from around the world and let them make us secure. Build the wall, build the wall, build the wall. Those who say we cannot build a wall need to take a look at the border between North and South Korea. It may not be a smaller version of the Great Wall but it’s effective. Or look at the wall Israel built on their border with the Palestinian Authority. If these secure borders can be built, guarded, and maintained why can’t we do the same thing on our Southern border? Bring our troops home from Korea. Why should they be there as a trip wire? Their deaths are meant to do nothing else but guarantee that we’ll be involved in the next war. Let South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan deal with the suicidal Rocket Man. Their populations and economies are much larger than the gulag which is North Korea. Bring our troops home from Germany. Lately the Germans and French seem friendlier to Russia than they do to us so who are we protecting them from? Themselves?

Why should we spend billions each year to maintain these garrison troops left over from wars fought more than a half century ago? Instead of spending that money overseas post the troops to our southern border and spend that money in our own country. DACA is a Trojan horse. Give amnesty to anyone and you’ll end up giving it to everyone. The minute it becomes law the ACLU, CAIR, LA Raza and all the other America last front groups will file challenges to the law’s supposedly iron-clad limitations. These inevitable lawsuits will give liberal activist judges the opportunity to prop the door open. They’ll argue, “Why is it fair that some get citizenship and others don’t?” If the Trump Administration dares to stand against these attempts to stretch a limited amnesty into a come-one-come-all free-for-all, the Ninth Circuit will get the opportunity to slap them down and knock the door off its hinges. Besides, anyone apprehended by ICE after DACA will say they were brought here as a child and the courts will dutifully certify them as unaccompanied minors no matter how old they are. President Trump, for standing up to the globalists you are to be commended. Out here in fly-over country most are proud to hear you speak for us bravely and forthrightly. Signing the latest Democrat omnibus obscenity has caused major ripples out here in fly-over country. DACA would have pulled the plug. Here’s an election strategy that will appeal to the Deplorables. When the next Porkulous spending bill comes up right before the midterm election veto it, call the electioneering plutocrats back into session and run against a Congress that is thwarting the agenda you were elected to implement, demand full funding for the wall. Better yet demand a 10% tax on money transfers to foreign countries and use that money to build the wall, or use the seized assets of the Mexican drug lords to build the wall. Whatever you do, build the wall build the wall, build the wall. If you complete your reform of the Obamacare health insurance debacle, continue your reformation of the byzantine tax codes, and maintain your excellent record of cutting regulations you’ll go down as one of the greatest presidents in our history. However, when a patient is hemorrhaging the first thing to do is stop the bleeding. So first of all as our Commander-in-Chief, the one charged with protecting the nation, build the wall build the wall, build the wall. Few people know the name of Marcus Aurelius. Most people know the name of Hadrian. Build the wall build the wall, build the wall.

Dr. Owens teaches History, Political Science, and Religion. He is the Historian of the Future @

drrobertowens.com

Follow Dr. Robert Owens on Facebook or Twitter @ Drrobertowens / Edited by Dr. Rosalie Owens