Ontario needs more than one year of improved economic growth to make-up for stagnant decade

TORONTO—Despite upbeat government rhetoric, Ontario’s economic growth in 2017 was not enough to repair the damage done during the preceding decade when the province’s economic performance was among the worst in Canada, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
“Over the course of a decade, Ontario was near the bottom of the heap for private sector job-creation, economic growth and increases in household income. The recent uptick in growth is good news, but given the length of Ontario’s slump, it’s far too early to celebrate,” said Ben Eisen, director of the Fraser Institute’s Ontario Prosperity Initiative and co-author of Ontario’s Lost Decade: 2007-2016.
“Most of Canada—including Ontario—enjoyed stronger economic growth last year, but it isn’t expected to last with the Bank of Canada and others forecasting slower growth in the years ahead,” Eisen added.
The study finds that from 2007 to 2016 Ontario was at or near the bottom on several important economic indicators compared to Canada’s other provinces. For example:
“Queen’s Park should not be complacent about Ontario’s economic prospects, given more sluggish growth is looming on the horizon,” Eisen said.
“Instead of boasting about last year, policymakers should instead focus on identifying strategies that can ensure Ontario’s next economic decade is stronger than the last one.”
