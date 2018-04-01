Parents Say No Graphic Curriculum

ORLANDO, FL —Parents around the nation are demanding that public schools end the sexualization of their children during class time by holding a “Sex Ed Sit Out” protest on Monday, April 23, 2018 and pulling their children out of school for the day. This protest was initiated by a few moms on social media who were troubled by the graphic pornographic nature of current sex education resources in schools. It has since grown into a global #SedEdSitOut movement with special events planned in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Parents are demanding to know why their children, as young as five years old, are being taught how to have anal and oral sex, masturbate one another, comparison shop for condoms and question their gender. The curriculum also instructs children to visit an abortion clinic on their own, taking the bus so as not to inform their parents, and. to fill out a form about Planned Parenthood’s services.



The school curriculum is provided by special interest LGBT and pro-abortion organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign and the Sex Information and Education Council of the United States, which was founded by Planned Parenthoodand the Alfred Kinsey Institute.



“Why are our tax dollars going to pay for curriculums and resources that teach dangerous and promiscuous behaviors which most parents find morally abhorrent and the Centers for Disease Control has stated are a health risk?” said Elizabeth Johnston, viral activist blogger known as “The Activist Mommy” and organizer of the #SexEdSitOut movement. “Furthermore, why aren’t administrators being transparent with parents about the content of sexuality resources? It’s as if they have something to hide. That should frighten parents everywhere.”

More details are available on the #SexEdSitOut website and Facebook page.

“Parents should pay attention to the sex indoctrination programs in the public schools,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Most parents would be embarrassed to read the curriculum and would be angry to learn that children as young as elementary age are being exposed to such destructive and dangerous propaganda. Parents send their children to school to learn, not encourage them to experiment with sex, question their identity and hide it from their parents. This Sex Ed Sit Out movement is a message that parents have had enough of Planned Parenthood and the LGBT activists bombarding their children with messages that encourage them to become sexually active and experiment with their gender identity,” said Staver.