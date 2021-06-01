Pastor Tim Stephens arrested illegally again

“It is our position that AHS is engaged in an intentional act of public deception and abuse of authority in arresting Pastor Stephens and others. Further, it appears that Premier Kenney’s Government is targeting its enemies, those who are speaking out against lockdown restrictions and for Charter freedoms.” — Jay Cameron , Justice Centre Litigation Director

CALGARY: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms continues to represent pastor Tim Stephens after he was again arrested illegally on Monday, June 14 at his home in Calgary. This is the second time Pastor Stephens has been arrested for leading Fairview Baptist Church in regular worship services.

The May 13 Order does not apply to Pastor Stephens, and cannot be used to justify the two arrests of Pastor Stephens on May 16 and June 14

Fairview Baptist held an outdoor church worship service on Sunday, June 13 in Calgary. This was the second Sunday in a row that Fairview Baptist congregants were forced to worship outdoors because AHS locked them out of their building.

On the afternoon of Monday, June 14, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) arrived at Pastor Stephens’ house and arrested him in front of his wife and eight distraught children. A video of the arrest is available on Twitter, showing Pastor Stephens being hauled away by CPS as his eight children and his wife weep in the driveway of their Calgary home. Pastor Stephens is seen reaching through the bars of the police cruiser to touch hands with his horrified children before being taken away.

The most recent arrest of Pastor Stephens relates to an alleged incident on June 6, 2021 in Calgary. Pastor Stephens is alleged to have been conducting an outdoor church service with about 200 congregants of Fairview Baptist church. A police helicopter was deployed to search for and detect this gathering, and to collect evidence against Pastor Stephens of non-compliance with public health restrictions. The Pastor is now charged with an offence under s.127 of the Criminal Code of Canada, alleging failure or refusal to comply with a Court Order.

The CPS justifies its arrest of Pastor Stephens on the 13 May Order of Associate Chief Justice Rooke, which applies only to Whistle Stop Café, its owners, and other “John Does” and “Jane Does” working in concert with Whistle Stop or under Whistle Stop’s instructions. The May 13 Order does not apply to Pastor Stephens, and cannot be used to justify the two arrests of Pastor Stephens on May 16 and June 14.