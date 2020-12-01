Patrick Basham explains why Biden victory 'not statistically impossible, but ... statistically implausible'

President-elect Joe Biden defied key “non-polling metrics” to defeat President Trump in a way that is “not statistically impossible, but it’s statistically implausible,” pollster Patrick Basham told Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” in an interview airing Sunday night.

Basham, the founding director of the Democracy Institute, explained to host Mark Levin that there are “a dozen or more of these metrics ... [that] have a 100% accuracy rate in terms of predicting the winner of the presidential election.”—More…

