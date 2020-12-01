WhatFinger

Pentagon HALTS Biden Transition Briefings

By —— Bio and Archives--December 18, 2020

The Pentagon HALTS Biden Transition Briefings as Patriot Militias Are indeed INFILTRATING Government at all levels! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the shocking announcement that the Pentagon is keeping Biden out of military briefings, how members of the Oath Keepers are winning elections and holding office across the country, and how a new political alliance is forming that promises to make America more conservative than ever, you are NOT going to want to miss this!



