Planned Parenthood continues Margaret Sanger’s legacy of murdering unborn children based on their race, sex, and disability

Planned Parenthood Only Commits to ‘Racist’ Lip Service

ORLANDO, FL—Despite Planned Parenthood’s attempts to backpedal and disavow its racist history, its actions prove otherwise. Abortion-induced deaths of the unborn in the black community are 69 times higher than HIV deaths, 31 times higher than (all other) homicides, 3.6 times higher than cancer-related deaths, and 3.5 times higher than deaths caused by heart disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 117,626 black children were killed by surgical abortion in the U.S. in 2018, and these deaths accounted for 33.6 percent of the total abortions that year.

Planned Parenthood commits 40 percent of abortions in the United States, which includes death by abortion of an estimated 247 black babies per day. Yet the abortion giant states via social media that “black lives matter” and that justice must be achieved “for all of black America.” In one study, “Perceiving and Addressing the Pervasive Racial Disparity in Abortion,” authored by researchers with the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), using abortion reporting data from the CDC, found that, despite incomplete reporting — particularly from states with large populations of minority women that perform significant numbers of abortions — “black women have been experiencing abortions at a rate nearly four times that of white women for more than 30 years…The evidence is clear that for many decades black children in the United States have not had, and do not have today, an equal opportunity to survive until birth,” the researchers said. Dr. James Sherley, one of the study’s authors, wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Times, “Abortion is the hushed killer of Black life that has silenced millions of George Floyds before they even took their first breath of air. Yet, in this remarkable moment of social reform history, the lives of Black preborn children have been forgotten.” This is not surprising since this is the current and original intent of Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood has intentionally located 86 percent of its abortion facilities in or near minority neighborhoods in the 25 U.S. counties with the most abortions. These 25 counties contain 19 percent of the U.S. population including 28 percent of the black population and 37 percent of the Hispanic/Latino population. In 12 of these counties, blacks and Hispanics/Latinos are more than 50 percent of the population. In contrast, blacks are only 12.6 percent of the U.S. population and Hispanics and Latinos are 16.3 percent. Planned Parenthood’s largest abortion facility in America is situated in the middle of a black and Hispanic neighborhood within walking distance of a nearby school.

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), shared the same worldview of eugenics as Adolf Hitler Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), shared the same worldview of eugenics as Adolf Hitler and saw abortion as a tool to help accomplish population control and to weed out the “undesirable” races and people in order to evolve a better human race. In 1916, Sanger opened the first birth control clinic in the United States, “The Birth Control League,” (later named Planned Parenthood) to help create a superior race. Sanger stated, “More children from the fit and less from the unfit. That is the chief aim of birth control,” and “Superman is the aim of Birth Control.” She once gave a talk to the KKK and helped promote the “Negro Project.” In her own words, “[Birth control] means the release and cultivation of the better racial elements in our society, and the gradual suppression, elimination and eventual extirpation of defective stocks— those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization.” In a letter to Clarence Gable in 1939, Sanger wrote: “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.” The current president of PPFA, Alexis McGill Johnson, recently wrote an opinion article in The New York Times. Johnson uses this article, “I’m the Head of Planned Parenthood. We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder,” as an apparent confessional for Sanger. Johnson wrote, “We will no longer make excuses or apologize for Margaret Sanger’s actions. But we can’t simply call her racist, scrub her from our history, and move on. We must examine how we have perpetuated her harms over the last century — as an organization, an institution, and as individuals.”

However, Johnson states that “Planned Parenthood has an obligation to change how we operate…And the first step is making Margaret Sanger less prominent in our present and future. The Planned Parenthood Federation of America has already renamed awards previously given in her honor, and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York renamed its Manhattan health center in 2020. Other independently managed affiliates may choose to follow.” Planned Parenthood brutally ended the lives of a record number 354,871 unborn babies via abortion during its 2019-2020 fiscal year. That is an increase of 9,199 compared to the previous year, according to its latest annual report. Planned Parenthood performed an average of 972 abortions each day in the United States and brought in more than $1.64 billion in revenue. That means the revenues from one of the nation’s most profitable “non-profits” outweighed expenses by $69.7 million. So, if Johnson is committed to ending racism and “changing” their operations, does that mean Planned Parenthood will no longer commit abortions of black, Hispanic, Asian, Caucasian, or for that matter, any children? Liberty Counsel represents Sandra Merritt, who along with colleague David Daleiden, the founder of Center for Medical Progress (CMP), produced videos in 2015 exposing Planned Parenthood’s trade in aborted baby body parts after a 30-month undercover operation. The videos showed Planned Parenthood executives haggling over prices of aborted baby body parts and discussing how they change abortion procedures to obtain more intact organs. Does Johnson’s commitment to ending racism and “changing” their operations, also mean that Planned Parenthood will no longer traffic the body parts of those children? Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “Planned Parenthood continues Margaret Sanger’s legacy of murdering unborn children based on their race, sex, and disability. The Planned Parenthood leadership can make excuses or apologize for Sanger’s racist actions, but until Planned Parenthood ends the murder and trafficking of innocent children of all races, mere lip service is meaningless. Planned Parenthood remains the legacy of its racist founder whose mission was to eliminate ‘undesirable’ humans by depriving them of the right to life.”



