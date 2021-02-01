Planned Parenthood Profits Despite Government Lockdowns

Planned Parenthood performed an average of 972 abortions each day in the United States and brought in more than $1.64 billion in revenue. That means the revenues from one of the nation’s most profitable “non-profits” outweighed expenses by $69.7 million.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Despite churches and businesses that were forced to close due to governors’ COVID executive orders, Planned Parenthood killed a record number 354,871 unborn babies via abortion during its 2019-2020 fiscal year. That is an increase of 9,199 compared to the previous year, according to its latest annual report.

Planned Parenthood’s annual report also shows that prenatal services and adoption referrals were down again last year. Only 8,626 women received prenatal care which means there were more than 41 abortions at Planned Parenthood for every prenatal visit. Regarding adoption referrals, 2,667 women were referred in 2019. Therefore, Planned Parenthood took the lives of 133 unborn children for every mother they sent to an adoption agency.

Even though it is the largest abortion provider in America, Planned Parenthood’s annual report claims that abortion is only three percent of the organization’s “medical services” for the last fiscal year. However, Planned Parenthood arrives at this false statistic by dividing the number of children it aborted (354,871) for the year by the number of “services” the group provided (10.3 million). This means when a woman visits a Planned Parenthood facility to obtain an abortion, she is also given a pregnancy test, an STI test, a cancer screening and contraception. Therefore, the abortion procedure would be considered 20 percent of the “services” she received. Using this deceptive formula, the report manipulates the data to make it appear as if abortion is a tiny percent of its “services,” though a much higher percentage of actual patients who visit Planned Parenthood facilities are there, first and foremost, to obtain an abortion.

To further increase its abortion income, Planned Parenthood is now using technology to directly reach patients as early and often as possible through PP Direct, their app to access birth control prescriptions and UTI treatment on the phone, and ROO, their sexual health chatbot, to give “non-judgmental, science-based information to teens.”

Planned Parenthood has also now expanded telemedicine abortions to all 50 states despite the fact that the drug mifepristone/RU-486, which ends the life of the unborn child, has 19 pages of patient safety information with cautions and directions for those taking the drug. The FDA has documented at least 4,000 cases of serious adverse events, including more than 1,000 women who required hospitalization. As of December 31, 2018, there have been 24 reported deaths of women in the United States associated with mifepristone.